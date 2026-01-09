KW 2: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 02/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 04.01.2026 und dem 09.01.2026. Stand ist der 09.01.2026.
Platz 29: Uniswap
Uniswap: -5,69 Prozent
Platz 28: Toncoin
Toncoin: -5,11 Prozent
Platz 27: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -4,00 Prozent
Platz 26: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,31 Prozent
Platz 25: VeChain
VeChain: -1,02 Prozent
Platz 24: Polkadot
Polkadot: -0,99 Prozent
Platz 23: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -0,78 Prozent
Platz 22: Stellar
Stellar: -0,60 Prozent
Platz 21: Avalanche
Avalanche: -0,57 Prozent
Platz 20: Litecoin
Litecoin: -0,49 Prozent
Platz 19: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -0,29 Prozent
Platz 18: Ethereum
Ethereum: -0,27 Prozent
Platz 17: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 16: Chainlink
Chainlink: -0,18 Prozent
Platz 15: Tether
Tether: -0,05 Prozent
Platz 14: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 13: Dai
Dai: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,05 Prozent
Platz 11: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 0,14 Prozent
Platz 10: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 0,32 Prozent
Platz 9: Cardano
Cardano: 0,33 Prozent
Platz 8: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 0,45 Prozent
Platz 7: Tron
Tron: 1,07 Prozent
Platz 6: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,09 Prozent
Platz 5: Ripple
Ripple: 1,88 Prozent
Platz 4: Neo
Neo: 3,26 Prozent
Platz 3: Solana
Solana: 4,30 Prozent
Platz 2: Tezos
Tezos: 8,36 Prozent
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 9,13 Prozent
