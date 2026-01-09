DAX25.262 +0,5%Est505.997 +1,6%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,16 -0,7%Nas23.671 +0,8%Bitcoin77.796 +0,1%Euro1,1637 ±0,0%Öl63,34 +1,0%Gold4.510 +0,7%
KW 2: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

11.01.26 02:14 Uhr
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 2

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 02/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 04.01.2026 und dem 09.01.2026. Stand ist der 09.01.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Uniswap

Uniswap: -5,69 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Toncoin

Toncoin: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: VeChain

VeChain: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Polkadot

Polkadot: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Stellar

Stellar: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Avalanche

Avalanche: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Litecoin

Litecoin: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ethereum

Ethereum: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Chainlink

Chainlink: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Tether

Tether: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Dai

Dai: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Cardano

Cardano: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tron

Tron: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ripple

Ripple: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Neo

Neo: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Solana

Solana: 4,30 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tezos

Tezos: 8,36 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 9,13 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com