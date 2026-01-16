DAX25.297 -0,2%Est506.029 -0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,97 +1,8%Nas23.515 -0,1%Bitcoin82.256 -0,1%Euro1,1595 ±-0,0%Öl64,13 +0,4%Gold4.595 -0,5%
Performance

KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

17.01.26 02:09 Uhr
MDAX in KW 3: Diese Titel überzeugten, diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.899,3 PKT -44,3 PKT -0,14%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 3 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 03/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.01.2026 und dem 16.01.2026. Stand ist der 16.01.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -10,52 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 49: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -9,61 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 48: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -8,52 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 47: Fielmann

Fielmann: -5,71 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 46: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -5,61 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 45: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -5,61 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -5,31 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 43: United Internet

United Internet: -4,82 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -4,42 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 40: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 39: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -4,09 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 37: freenet

freenet: -3,67 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 36: RENK

RENK: -2,96 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 35: TUI

TUI: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 32: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 31: AUTO1

AUTO1: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: IONOS

IONOS: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 27: TRATON

TRATON: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 26: Evonik

Evonik: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Talanx

Talanx: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 24: RTL

RTL: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 22: Nordex

Nordex: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 20: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 19: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 18: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 17: Fraport

Fraport: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 16: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 15: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 14: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 11: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 10: KRONES

KRONES: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 9: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 7: K+S

K+S: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 6: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 5: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 3,78 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 4: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 5,31 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 8,03 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 2: Aurubis

Aurubis: 12,22 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 1: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 18,79 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

02:09KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
16.01.26Deutsche Wirtschaft im Fokus – Baukonjunktur macht Hoffnung
16.01.26Schwacher Handel: MDAX verliert zum Handelsende
