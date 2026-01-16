KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 03/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.01.2026 und dem 16.01.2026. Stand ist der 16.01.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -10,52 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 49: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -9,61 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 48: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -8,52 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 47: Fielmann
Fielmann: -5,71 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 46: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -5,61 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 45: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -5,61 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -5,31 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 43: United Internet
United Internet: -4,82 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -4,42 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,41 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 40: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -4,20 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 39: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -4,09 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -3,92 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 37: freenet
freenet: -3,67 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 36: RENK
RENK: -2,96 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 35: TUI
TUI: -2,94 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -2,21 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 32: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,13 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 31: AUTO1
AUTO1: -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: IONOS
IONOS: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -1,79 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 27: TRATON
TRATON: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 26: Evonik
Evonik: -1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Talanx
Talanx: -1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 24: RTL
RTL: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 22: Nordex
Nordex: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,23 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 20: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 19: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 18: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 17: Fraport
Fraport: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 16: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 15: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,85 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 14: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 11: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 10: KRONES
KRONES: 1,86 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 9: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 7: K+S
K+S: 3,61 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 6: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,64 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 5: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 3,78 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 4: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 5,31 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 8,03 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 2: Aurubis
Aurubis: 12,22 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 1: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 18,79 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
