Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 1

04.01.26 01:11 Uhr
KW 1 am Rohstoffmarkt: Welche Rohstoffe stiegen - welche fielen? | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 1

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 28.12.2025 und dem 02.01.2026. Stand ist der 02.01.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -16,70 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -14,26 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -11,52 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -8,95 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Reispreis

Reispreis: -3,98 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,98 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 24: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -3,57 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 2: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 6,81 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

