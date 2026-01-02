Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 1
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 28.12.2025 und dem 02.01.2026. Stand ist der 02.01.2026.
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -16,70 Prozent
Platz 30: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -14,26 Prozent
Platz 29: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -11,52 Prozent
Platz 28: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -8,95 Prozent
Platz 27: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -4,57 Prozent
Platz 26: Reispreis
Reispreis: -3,98 Prozent
Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,98 Prozent
Platz 24: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -3,57 Prozent
Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -3,12 Prozent
Platz 22: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,67 Prozent
Platz 21: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,04 Prozent
Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,18 Prozent
Platz 19: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,99 Prozent
Platz 18: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,85 Prozent
Platz 17: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -0,74 Prozent
Platz 16: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -0,32 Prozent
Platz 15: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,14 Prozent
Platz 14: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 13: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 0,02 Prozent
Platz 11: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,13 Prozent
Platz 10: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,17 Prozent
Platz 9: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,80 Prozent
Platz 8: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 0,81 Prozent
Platz 7: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0,86 Prozent
Platz 6: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,97 Prozent
Platz 5: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,30 Prozent
Platz 4: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 2,04 Prozent
Platz 3: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,31 Prozent
Platz 2: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 3,90 Prozent
Platz 1: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 6,81 Prozent
