Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 52

28.12.25 02:14 Uhr
KW 52 am Rohstoffmarkt: Welche Rohstoffe stiegen - welche fielen? | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.958,00 USD 3,52 USD 0,12%
Baumwolle
0,64 USD USD 0,39%
Bleipreis
1.945,40 USD 0,05 USD
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,60 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,38%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
89,20 EUR 0,09 EUR 0,10%
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
4,37 USD 0,12 USD 2,92%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
4.532,63 USD USD
Haferpreis
3,08 USD 0,04 USD 1,32%
Heizölpreis
55,74 USD -1,32 USD -2,31%
Holzpreis
552,00 USD 1,50 USD 0,27%
Kaffeepreis
3,50 USD 0,05 USD 1,48%
Kakaopreis
4.216,00 GBP -84,00 GBP -1,95%
Kohlepreis
95,20 USD USD
Kupferpreis
12.252,75 USD 185,10 USD 1,53%
Lebendrindpreis
2,30 USD 0,01 USD 0,49%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,85 USD USD -0,56%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,85 USD USD -0,56%
Maispreis
4,50 USD -0,02 USD -0,33%
Mastrindpreis
3,46 USD 0,02 USD 0,46%
Milchpreis
15,88 USD 0,11 USD 0,70%
Naphthapreis (European)
504,08 USD -1,72 USD -0,34%
Nickelpreis
15.433,50 USD -29,00 USD -0,19%
Ölpreis (Brent)
60,64 USD -1,64 USD -2,63%
Ölpreis (WTI)
56,74 USD -1,61 USD -2,76%
Orangensaftpreis
2,02 USD -0,08 USD -3,71%
Palladiumpreis
1.932,50 USD USD
Palmölpreis
4.060,00 MYR 50,00 MYR 1,25%
Platinpreis
2.452,50 USD USD
Rapspreis
450,00 EUR -1,00 EUR -0,22%
Reispreis
9,75 USD -0,17 USD -1,71%
Silberpreis
79,16 USD USD
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
303,80 USD -0,90 USD -0,30%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,49 USD USD -0,71%
Sojabohnenpreis
10,58 USD -0,06 USD -0,52%
Super Benzin
1,65 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
Weizenpreis
190,25 EUR 1,25 EUR 0,66%
Zinkpreis
3.059,40 USD -27,00 USD -0,87%
Zinnpreis
43.153,50 USD -435,00 USD -1,00%
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD -0,78%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 52

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 21.12.2025 und dem 26.12.2025. Stand ist der 26.12.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 26: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 17: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 11: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 9: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 3,02 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 4,72 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 5,96 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 9,30 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 3: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 11,22 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 13,83 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 23,51 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis