Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 48

30.11.25 02:14 Uhr
KW 48 im Fokus: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.868,00 USD 39,50 USD 1,40%
News
Baumwolle
0,63 USD USD 0,22%
News
Bleipreis
1.955,00 USD 15,00 USD 0,77%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,63 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,37%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
91,58 EUR 0,59 EUR 0,65%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
4,85 USD 0,29 USD 6,41%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.216,34 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
2,95 USD -0,09 USD -3,04%
News
Heizölpreis
61,55 USD USD
News
Holzpreis
544,00 USD -6,00 USD -1,09%
News
Kaffeepreis
4,13 USD 0,02 USD 0,36%
News
Kakaopreis
3.945,00 GBP 165,00 GBP 4,37%
News
Kohlepreis
96,45 USD 0,05 USD 0,05%
News
Kupferpreis
11.004,00 USD 70,00 USD 0,64%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,15 USD 0,04 USD 2,03%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,80 USD USD 0,03%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,80 USD USD 0,03%
News
Maispreis
4,35 USD 0,04 USD 0,81%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,23 USD 0,08 USD 2,51%
News
Milchpreis
17,20 USD USD
News
Naphthapreis (European)
529,61 USD 0,44 USD 0,08%
News
Nickelpreis
14.660,00 USD 55,00 USD 0,38%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
63,20 USD -0,19 USD -0,30%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
58,55 USD -0,10 USD -0,17%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,56 USD 0,06 USD 3,76%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.451,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.099,00 MYR 49,00 MYR 1,21%
News
Platinpreis
1.673,50 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
483,25 EUR EUR
News
Reispreis
10,10 USD -0,04 USD -0,35%
News
Silberpreis
56,41 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
314,90 USD -2,20 USD -0,69%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,52 USD 0,01 USD 1,75%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,37 USD 0,06 USD 0,51%
News
Super Benzin
1,67 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
187,25 EUR -1,75 EUR -0,93%
News
Zinkpreis
3.255,00 USD 64,00 USD 2,01%
News
Zinnpreis
39.125,00 USD 725,00 USD 1,89%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD 0,46%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 48

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 23.11.2025 und dem 28.11.2025. Stand ist der 28.11.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -6,21 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Reispreis

Reispreis: -3,73 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 24: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 7: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 4: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 5,33 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 5,63 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 10,25 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 11,39 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

