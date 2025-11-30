DAX23.837 +0,3%Est505.668 +0,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,08 -0,9%Nas23.366 +0,7%Bitcoin78.398 +0,1%Euro1,1593 ±0,0%Öl63,20 -0,3%Gold4.112 -2,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Amazon 906866 Infineon 623100 DroneShield A2DMAA Airbus 938914 Allianz 840400 RENK RENK73 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit positivem Wochenausklang -- Delivery Hero-Großaktionäre fordern strategische Überprüfung -- Bitcoin, Broadcom, Oracle, PUMA, TUI, Microsoft im Fokus
Top News
KW 48: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 48: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Chance vertan: Welchen verpassten Investitionen Investmentlegende Peter Lynch nachtrauert Chance vertan: Welchen verpassten Investitionen Investmentlegende Peter Lynch nachtrauert
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 48: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

30.11.25 01:11 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Die Tops und Flops der Kryptowährungen in KW 48 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8627 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0004 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
78.398,0611 EUR 58,3334 EUR 0,07%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
90.914,5383 USD 67,6465 USD 0,07%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.585,5847 EUR 5,6710 EUR 0,22%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.998,3808 USD 6,5764 USD 0,22%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8623 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
117,5169 EUR 0,0894 EUR 0,08%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
136,2789 USD 0,1037 USD 0,08%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,8997 EUR -0,0006 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,2029 USD -0,0006 USD -0,03%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
754,2803 EUR 0,5365 EUR 0,07%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
874,7033 USD 0,6221 USD 0,07%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1283 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,07%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1488 USD 0,0001 USD 0,07%
Charts|News
BCH/EUR (Bitcoin Cash-Euro)
450,8161 EUR 0,7467 EUR 0,17%
Charts|News
BCH/USD (Bitcoin Cash-US-Dollar)
522,7901 USD 0,8659 USD 0,17%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
117,4356 EUR 0,1138 EUR 0,10%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
136,1845 USD 0,1320 USD 0,10%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,3586 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,04%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,4159 USD 0,0002 USD 0,04%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2422 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,04%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2809 USD -0,0001 USD -0,04%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 48

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 48/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 23.11.2025 und dem 28.11.2025. Stand ist der 28.11.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Dai

Dai: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tether

Tether: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Uniswap

Uniswap: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Tron

Tron: 2,02 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Litecoin

Litecoin: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Polkadot

Polkadot: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Tezos

Tezos: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Stellar

Stellar: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Cardano

Cardano: 4,08 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 4,40 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Monero

Monero: 4,54 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 5,22 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 5,24 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 5,25 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Chainlink

Chainlink: 5,83 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Solana

Solana: 6,58 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: VeChain

VeChain: 6,84 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ripple

Ripple: 7,69 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Neo

Neo: 7,74 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 8,31 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ethereum

Ethereum: 8,39 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Toncoin

Toncoin: 10,62 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 11,36 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Avalanche

Avalanche: 11,90 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com