KW 48: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 48/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 23.11.2025 und dem 28.11.2025. Stand ist der 28.11.2025.
Platz 29: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Platz 28: Dai
Dai: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 27: Tether
Tether: 0,06 Prozent
Platz 26: Uniswap
Uniswap: 0,36 Prozent
Platz 25: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 0,44 Prozent
Platz 24: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 1,73 Prozent
Platz 23: Tron
Tron: 2,02 Prozent
Platz 22: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 2,10 Prozent
Platz 21: Litecoin
Litecoin: 2,39 Prozent
Platz 20: Polkadot
Polkadot: 2,47 Prozent
Platz 19: Tezos
Tezos: 3,39 Prozent
Platz 18: Stellar
Stellar: 3,88 Prozent
Platz 17: Cardano
Cardano: 4,08 Prozent
Platz 16: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 4,40 Prozent
Platz 15: Monero
Monero: 4,54 Prozent
Platz 14: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 5,22 Prozent
Platz 13: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 5,24 Prozent
Platz 12: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 5,25 Prozent
Platz 11: Chainlink
Chainlink: 5,83 Prozent
Platz 10: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 6,44 Prozent
Platz 9: Solana
Solana: 6,58 Prozent
Platz 8: VeChain
VeChain: 6,84 Prozent
Platz 7: Ripple
Ripple: 7,69 Prozent
Platz 6: Neo
Neo: 7,74 Prozent
Platz 5: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 8,31 Prozent
Platz 4: Ethereum
Ethereum: 8,39 Prozent
Platz 3: Toncoin
Toncoin: 10,62 Prozent
Platz 2: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 11,36 Prozent
Platz 1: Avalanche
Avalanche: 11,90 Prozent
