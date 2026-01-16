DAX25.297 -0,2%Est506.029 -0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,97 +1,8%Nas23.515 -0,1%Bitcoin81.986 +0,1%Euro1,1595 ±0,0%Öl64,13 +0,4%Gold4.595 -0,5%
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 3

18.01.26 01:11 Uhr
KW 3 am Rohstoffmarkt: Welche Rohstoffe stiegen - welche fielen? | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 3

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 11.01.2026 und dem 16.01.2026. Stand ist der 16.01.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Maispreis

Maispreis: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 28: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 17: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,53 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 5,39 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 6,03 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Reispreis

Reispreis: 6,61 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 8,16 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 11,07 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 21,68 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

