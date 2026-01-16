Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 1

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 52

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 2

Rohstoff-Marktbericht zu Erdgaspreis, Kupferpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 3

Heute im Fokus

Oberster US-Gerichtshof hört Bayer im Glyphosat-Verfahren an. Trump droht Gegnern seiner Grönland-Pläne mit Zöllen. OpenAI plant Einführung von Werbung in ChatGPT. Trump dämpft Erwartungen an Hassett als möglichen Fed-Chef. Schaeffler-Aktie mit neuem 52-Wochen-Hoch. UBS erhält erste Genehmigung für nationale Bankenlizenz in den USA. Inflationsrate fällt im Dezember unter EZB-Zielwert.