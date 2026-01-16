Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 3
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 11.01.2026 und dem 16.01.2026. Stand ist der 16.01.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -5,11 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Maispreis
Maispreis: -4,26 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,50 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 28: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -2,56 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -1,32 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -0,28 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,28 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 19: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,32 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 17: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 1,07 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 1,74 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 2,20 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,53 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 5,39 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 6,03 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Reispreis
Reispreis: 6,61 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 8,16 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 11,07 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 21,68 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com