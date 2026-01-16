KW 3: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 03/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 11.01.2026 und dem 16.01.2026. Stand ist der 16.01.2026.
Platz 29: Litecoin
Litecoin: -8,55 Prozent
Platz 28: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -6,75 Prozent
Platz 27: Uniswap
Uniswap: -4,04 Prozent
Platz 26: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -3,13 Prozent
Platz 25: Toncoin
Toncoin: -2,80 Prozent
Platz 24: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,04 Prozent
Platz 23: Avalanche
Avalanche: -1,95 Prozent
Platz 22: Cardano
Cardano: -1,36 Prozent
Platz 21: Ripple
Ripple: -1,24 Prozent
Platz 20: Stellar
Stellar: -1,11 Prozent
Platz 19: Neo
Neo: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 18: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -0,77 Prozent
Platz 17: VeChain
VeChain: -0,19 Prozent
Platz 16: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent
Platz 15: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 14: Tether
Tether: 0,10 Prozent
Platz 13: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 0,77 Prozent
Platz 12: Polkadot
Polkadot: 0,82 Prozent
Platz 11: Solana
Solana: 1,70 Prozent
Platz 10: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 2,36 Prozent
Platz 9: Tron
Tron: 2,45 Prozent
Platz 8: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 3,04 Prozent
Platz 7: Chainlink
Chainlink: 3,30 Prozent
Platz 6: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 4,45 Prozent
Platz 5: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,50 Prozent
Platz 4: Ethereum
Ethereum: 5,14 Prozent
Platz 3: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 5,33 Prozent
Platz 2: Tezos
Tezos: 6,21 Prozent
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 25,62 Prozent
