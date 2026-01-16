DAX25.297 -0,2%Est506.029 -0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,97 +1,8%Nas23.515 -0,1%Bitcoin81.822 -0,1%Euro1,1595 ±0,0%Öl64,13 +0,4%Gold4.595 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Rheinmetall 703000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NVIDIA 918422 DroneShield A2DMAA Deutsche Telekom 555750 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 BASF BASF11 SAP 716460 Lufthansa 823212 Infineon 623100 RENK RENK73 Schaeffler SHA010
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen knapp im Minus -- Worthington plant Übernahme von KlöCo -- Novo Nordisk, Bayer, D-Wave, Siemens Energy, VW, ASML, Porsche, TSMC, DroneShield, BYD im Fokus
Top News
KW 3: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 3: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Microsoft-Aktie stabil: Elon Musk fordert milliardenschwere Entschädigung von OpenAI und Microsoft Microsoft-Aktie stabil: Elon Musk fordert milliardenschwere Entschädigung von OpenAI und Microsoft
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 3: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

18.01.26 02:14 Uhr
Krypto-Markt in KW 3: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8612 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9996 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
81.821,9726 EUR -113,5783 EUR -0,14%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
94.966,6923 USD -131,8247 USD -0,14%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.847,3863 EUR -1,9002 EUR -0,07%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
3.304,8196 USD -2,2054 USD -0,07%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8614 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
122,7848 EUR -1,0449 EUR -0,84%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
142,5102 USD -1,2127 USD -0,84%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
813,5127 EUR -2,5707 EUR -0,32%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
944,2037 USD -2,9837 USD -0,32%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2735 EUR -0,0009 EUR -0,32%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3175 USD -0,0010 USD -0,32%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,7729 EUR -0,0041 EUR -0,23%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,0577 USD -0,0047 USD -0,23%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1185 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,19%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1375 USD -0,0003 USD -0,19%
Charts|News
BCH/EUR (Bitcoin Cash-Euro)
511,2109 EUR -0,3773 EUR -0,07%
Charts|News
BCH/USD (Bitcoin Cash-US-Dollar)
593,3371 USD -0,4380 USD -0,07%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,3408 EUR -0,0007 EUR -0,19%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,3956 USD -0,0008 USD -0,19%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
64,3764 EUR -0,0682 EUR -0,11%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
74,7185 USD -0,0792 USD -0,11%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 3

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 03/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 11.01.2026 und dem 16.01.2026. Stand ist der 16.01.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Litecoin

Litecoin: -8,55 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -6,75 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Uniswap

Uniswap: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Toncoin

Toncoin: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Avalanche

Avalanche: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Cardano

Cardano: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ripple

Ripple: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Stellar

Stellar: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Neo

Neo: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: VeChain

VeChain: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Tether

Tether: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Polkadot

Polkadot: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Solana

Solana: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 2,36 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Tron

Tron: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Chainlink

Chainlink: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,50 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ethereum

Ethereum: 5,14 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 5,33 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tezos

Tezos: 6,21 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 25,62 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com