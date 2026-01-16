KW 3: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Heute im Fokus

Oberster US-Gerichtshof hört Bayer im Glyphosat-Verfahren an. Trump droht Gegnern seiner Grönland-Pläne mit Zöllen. OpenAI plant Einführung von Werbung in ChatGPT. Trump dämpft Erwartungen an Hassett als möglichen Fed-Chef. Schaeffler-Aktie mit neuem 52-Wochen-Hoch. UBS erhält erste Genehmigung für nationale Bankenlizenz in den USA. Inflationsrate fällt im Dezember unter EZB-Zielwert.