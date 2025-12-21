DAX24.288 +0,4%Est505.760 +0,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,75 +5,2%Nas23.308 +1,3%Bitcoin75.377 -0,1%Euro1,1714 ±0,0%Öl60,47 +1,3%Gold4.339 +0,1%
Top News
KW 51: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 51: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
UBS-Investmentausblick 2026: AI und Technologie prägen die Märkte 2026 UBS-Investmentausblick 2026: AI und Technologie prägen die Märkte 2026
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 51

21.12.25 01:11 Uhr
KW 51 am Rohstoffmarkt: Welche Rohstoffe stiegen - welche fielen?

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel

Rohstoffe
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.945,00 USD 26,25 USD 0,90%
News
Baumwolle
0,64 USD USD 0,38%
News
Bleipreis
1.937,00 USD 24,00 USD 1,25%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,58 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,13%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
89,33 EUR 0,64 EUR 0,72%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,98 USD 0,08 USD 1,94%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.338,54 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
2,98 USD 0,01 USD 0,25%
News
Heizölpreis
56,00 USD -0,26 USD -0,47%
News
Holzpreis
557,00 USD USD
News
Kaffeepreis
3,41 USD -0,05 USD -1,39%
News
Kakaopreis
4.284,00 GBP -53,00 GBP -1,22%
News
Kohlepreis
96,60 USD 0,20 USD 0,21%
News
Kupferpreis
11.845,00 USD 123,50 USD 1,05%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,31 USD 0,02 USD 1,04%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,85 USD 0,01 USD 0,68%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,85 USD 0,01 USD 0,68%
News
Maispreis
4,43 USD -0,01 USD -0,28%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,46 USD 0,06 USD 1,73%
News
Milchpreis
15,78 USD -0,01 USD -0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
504,42 USD 2,13 USD 0,42%
News
Nickelpreis
14.565,00 USD 230,00 USD 1,60%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
60,47 USD 0,76 USD 1,27%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
56,52 USD 0,37 USD 0,66%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,98 USD 0,20 USD 11,23%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.715,50 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
3.892,00 MYR -68,00 MYR -1,72%
News
Platinpreis
1.984,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
454,25 EUR -6,75 EUR -1,46%
News
Reispreis
9,79 USD 0,21 USD 2,19%
News
Silberpreis
67,17 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
297,70 USD -0,70 USD -0,23%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,48 USD USD -0,56%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,49 USD -0,03 USD -0,31%
News
Super Benzin
1,63 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,12%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
186,75 EUR 0,75 EUR 0,40%
News
Zinkpreis
3.040,00 USD 4,00 USD 0,13%
News
Zinnpreis
43.725,00 USD 775,00 USD 1,80%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD 2,35%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 51

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 14.12.2025 und dem 19.12.2025. Stand ist der 19.12.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -13,85 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -6,35 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -5,91 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -4,62 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -4,14 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,00 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 26: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 18: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 6,81 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 8,35 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 13,16 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 13,96 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 21,47 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

