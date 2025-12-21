DAX24.288 +0,4%Est505.760 +0,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,75 +5,2%Nas23.308 +1,3%Bitcoin75.377 -0,1%Euro1,1714 ±0,0%Öl60,47 +1,3%Gold4.339 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 DroneShield A2DMAA Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 Nike 866993 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 RENK RENK73 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel im Plus -- BoJ erhöht Zinsen auf höchstes Niveau seit drei Jahrzehnten -- DroneShield, BioNTech, Micron, Rüstungsaktien im Fokus
Top News
KW 51: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 51: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
UBS-Investmentausblick 2026: AI und Technologie prägen die Märkte 2026 UBS-Investmentausblick 2026: AI und Technologie prägen die Märkte 2026
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 51: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

21.12.25 02:14 Uhr
Krypto-Markt in KW 51: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8536 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9997 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
75.376,7996 EUR -79,4970 EUR -0,11%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
88.277,4964 USD -93,1029 USD -0,11%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.540,1594 EUR -1,7883 EUR -0,07%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.974,9063 USD -2,0943 USD -0,07%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8538 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0003 USD -0,03%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,6532 EUR 0,0038 EUR 0,23%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,9362 USD 0,0044 USD 0,23%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
107,3758 EUR -0,0367 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
125,7532 USD -0,0430 USD -0,03%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
728,3734 EUR 0,0116 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
853,0341 USD 0,0136 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
5,2628 EUR -0,0678 EUR -1,27%
Charts|News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
6,1635 USD -0,0794 USD -1,27%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1123 EUR -0,0003 EUR -0,28%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1316 USD -0,0004 USD -0,28%
Charts|News
BCH/EUR (Bitcoin Cash-Euro)
505,8413 EUR -0,1167 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
BCH/USD (Bitcoin Cash-US-Dollar)
592,4157 USD -0,1367 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2407 EUR 0,0004 EUR 0,17%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2819 USD 0,0005 USD 0,17%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,3173 EUR -0,0012 EUR -0,38%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,3716 USD -0,0014 USD -0,38%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 51

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 51/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 14.12.2025 und dem 19.12.2025. Stand ist der 19.12.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Neo

Neo: -8,45 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Tezos

Tezos: -8,12 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -7,81 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -6,69 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Chainlink

Chainlink: -5,56 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: VeChain

VeChain: -5,48 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Cardano

Cardano: -5,47 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Polkadot

Polkadot: -5,15 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ripple

Ripple: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Avalanche

Avalanche: -4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Stellar

Stellar: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Toncoin

Toncoin: -4,16 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -3,35 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Ethereum

Ethereum: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Solana

Solana: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Litecoin

Litecoin: -2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Uniswap

Uniswap: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tether

Tether: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Tron

Tron: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Monero

Monero: 6,91 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 7,36 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com