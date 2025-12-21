KW 51: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 51/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 14.12.2025 und dem 19.12.2025. Stand ist der 19.12.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Neo
Neo: -8,45 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Tezos
Tezos: -8,12 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -7,81 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -6,69 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Chainlink
Chainlink: -5,56 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: VeChain
VeChain: -5,48 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Cardano
Cardano: -5,47 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Polkadot
Polkadot: -5,15 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ripple
Ripple: -4,56 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Avalanche
Avalanche: -4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Stellar
Stellar: -4,35 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Toncoin
Toncoin: -4,16 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -3,35 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -3,34 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ethereum
Ethereum: -3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -3,09 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Solana
Solana: -3,09 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Litecoin
Litecoin: -2,96 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Uniswap
Uniswap: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Tether
Tether: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Tron
Tron: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Monero
Monero: 6,91 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 7,36 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com