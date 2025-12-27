KW 52: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 52/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 21.12.2025 und dem 26.12.2025. Stand ist der 26.12.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Monero
Monero: -7,23 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -7,02 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Uniswap
Uniswap: -5,58 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Polkadot
Polkadot: -5,34 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Cardano
Cardano: -5,21 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -4,86 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -4,71 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -4,66 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ripple
Ripple: -4,18 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Tron
Tron: -3,70 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Solana
Solana: -3,38 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -3,22 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -2,87 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ethereum
Ethereum: -2,82 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,31 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Stellar
Stellar: -2,18 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Chainlink
Chainlink: -1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Litecoin
Litecoin: -0,56 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: VeChain
VeChain: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Dai
Dai: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Tether
Tether: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Neo
Neo: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Avalanche
Avalanche: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Toncoin
Toncoin: 3,90 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Tezos
Tezos: 6,92 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com