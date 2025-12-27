DAX24.340 +0,2%Est505.746 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,38 -1,7%Nas23.593 -0,1%Bitcoin74.235 +0,1%Euro1,1776 ±0,0%Öl60,64 -2,6%Gold4.533 +1,2%
KW 52: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

27.12.25 03:16 Uhr
Krypto-Markt in KW 52: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 52

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 52/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 21.12.2025 und dem 26.12.2025. Stand ist der 26.12.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Monero

Monero: -7,23 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -7,02 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Uniswap

Uniswap: -5,58 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Polkadot

Polkadot: -5,34 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Cardano

Cardano: -5,21 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -4,86 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -4,71 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -4,66 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ripple

Ripple: -4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Tron

Tron: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Solana

Solana: -3,38 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -3,22 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -2,87 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum

Ethereum: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Stellar

Stellar: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Chainlink

Chainlink: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Litecoin

Litecoin: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: VeChain

VeChain: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Dai

Dai: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tether

Tether: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Neo

Neo: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Avalanche

Avalanche: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Toncoin

Toncoin: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Tezos

Tezos: 6,92 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com