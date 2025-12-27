KW 52: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Heute im Fokus

Mercedes-Benz: Millionen-Einigung in der Diesel-Affäre. Aktien von Vestas, Orsted und Co. fallen: US-Regierung stoppt Offshore-Windprojekte. Dividenden in DAX und MDAX 2025 leicht rückläufig - Auto-Aktien bremsen, Banken sorgen für Spitzenwerte. EU-Automarkt legt im November weiter zu. Rüstungsaktien wegen Miami-Gipfel im Blick. Governance-Review treibt DroneShield-Kurs an.