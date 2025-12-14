Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 50
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 07.12.2025 und dem 12.12.2025. Stand ist der 12.12.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -22,31 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -16,50 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -6,47 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -4,08 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -3,86 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -2,71 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 25: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,97 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,96 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 22: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,89 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,88 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Reispreis
Reispreis: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,59 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,77 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,00 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 2,35 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 3,01 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 3,23 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 4,97 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 5,50 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 11,64 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 15,52 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
