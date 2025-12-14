DAX24.186 -0,5%Est505.721 -0,6%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,03 -2,8%Nas23.195 -1,7%Bitcoin76.919 ±0,0%Euro1,1737 ±0,0%Öl61,12 -0,7%Gold4.302 +0,5%
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 50

14.12.25 03:45 Uhr
KW 50 im Fokus: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.889,10 USD -5,68 USD -0,20%
News
Baumwolle
0,64 USD USD -0,22%
News
Bleipreis
1.932,00 USD -4,00 USD -0,21%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,59 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
88,62 EUR 0,90 EUR 1,03%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
4,11 USD -0,12 USD -2,79%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.302,42 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
2,79 USD USD
News
Heizölpreis
58,12 USD -0,79 USD -1,35%
News
Holzpreis
558,00 USD 1,50 USD 0,27%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,97 USD -0,08 USD -2,03%
News
Kakaopreis
4.555,00 GBP 58,00 GBP 1,29%
News
Kohlepreis
96,70 USD 0,20 USD 0,21%
News
Kupferpreis
11.816,00 USD 76,00 USD 0,65%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,30 USD -0,01 USD -0,22%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,83 USD USD -0,09%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,83 USD USD -0,09%
News
Maispreis
4,32 USD -0,04 USD -0,86%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,39 USD -0,04 USD -1,16%
News
Milchpreis
15,88 USD 0,01 USD 0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
508,17 USD -3,55 USD -0,69%
News
Nickelpreis
14.420,00 USD -30,00 USD -0,21%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
61,12 USD -0,43 USD -0,70%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
57,44 USD -0,16 USD -0,28%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,63 USD 0,10 USD 6,53%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.513,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
3.980,00 MYR -30,00 MYR -0,75%
News
Platinpreis
1.745,50 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
475,75 EUR -3,00 EUR -0,63%
News
Reispreis
9,88 USD 0,05 USD 0,51%
News
Silberpreis
62,02 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
300,60 USD 1,80 USD 0,60%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,50 USD -0,01 USD -1,64%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,76 USD -0,17 USD -1,58%
News
Super Benzin
1,64 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
189,00 EUR 0,50 EUR 0,27%
News
Zinkpreis
3.242,00 USD -78,00 USD -2,35%
News
Zinnpreis
41.905,00 USD 1.355,00 USD 3,34%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD 1,68%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 50

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 07.12.2025 und dem 12.12.2025. Stand ist der 12.12.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -22,31 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -16,50 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -6,47 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -2,71 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 25: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,97 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 22: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,88 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 4,97 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 5,50 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 11,64 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 15,52 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis