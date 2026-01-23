KW 4: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 04/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 18.01.2026 und dem 23.01.2026. Stand ist der 23.01.2026.
Platz 29: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -9,63 Prozent
Platz 28: Ethereum
Ethereum: -9,52 Prozent
Platz 27: Monero
Monero: -9,33 Prozent
Platz 26: Toncoin
Toncoin: -7,74 Prozent
Platz 25: Chainlink
Chainlink: -7,74 Prozent
Platz 24: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -7,72 Prozent
Platz 23: Solana
Solana: -7,03 Prozent
Platz 22: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -6,39 Prozent
Platz 21: VeChain
VeChain: -6,31 Prozent
Platz 20: Avalanche
Avalanche: -5,82 Prozent
Platz 19: Polkadot
Polkadot: -5,81 Prozent
Platz 18: Tron
Tron: -5,72 Prozent
Platz 17: Litecoin
Litecoin: -5,53 Prozent
Platz 16: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -5,03 Prozent
Platz 15: Neo
Neo: -4,55 Prozent
Platz 14: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -4,43 Prozent
Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,30 Prozent
Platz 12: Uniswap
Uniswap: -4,01 Prozent
Platz 11: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -4,00 Prozent
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -3,83 Prozent
Platz 9: Cardano
Cardano: -3,31 Prozent
Platz 8: Ripple
Ripple: -2,66 Prozent
Platz 7: Stellar
Stellar: -1,40 Prozent
Platz 6: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -1,23 Prozent
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: -0,08 Prozent
Platz 4: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 3: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 0,38 Prozent
Platz 1: Tezos
Tezos: 1,45 Prozent
