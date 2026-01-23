DAX24.901 +0,2%Est505.948 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,77 -1,4%Nas23.501 +0,3%Bitcoin75.263 -0,2%Euro1,1823 ±0,0%Öl65,88 +2,3%Gold4.982 +0,9%
KW 4: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

25.01.26 02:32 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Krypto-Gewinner und -Verlierer in KW 4 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8440 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9984 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
75.263,1517 EUR -124,0395 EUR -0,16%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
89.028,7820 USD -146,7263 USD -0,16%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.493,8045 EUR 0,4986 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.949,9213 USD 0,5898 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8452 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
107,2478 EUR -0,1731 EUR -0,16%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
126,8635 USD -0,2048 USD -0,16%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
746,3607 EUR -2,7645 EUR -0,37%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
882,8701 USD -3,2701 USD -0,37%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,6077 EUR -0,0101 EUR -0,62%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,9018 USD -0,0119 USD -0,62%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2496 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,06%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2953 USD 0,0002 USD 0,06%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1044 EUR -0,0005 EUR -0,50%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1235 USD -0,0006 USD -0,50%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
107,2935 EUR -0,1800 EUR -0,17%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
126,9175 USD -0,2129 USD -0,17%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
57,5751 EUR 0,0025 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
68,1056 USD 0,0030 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,3018 EUR -0,0010 EUR -0,34%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,3570 USD -0,0012 USD -0,34%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 4

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 04/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 18.01.2026 und dem 23.01.2026. Stand ist der 23.01.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -9,63 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ethereum

Ethereum: -9,52 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Monero

Monero: -9,33 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Toncoin

Toncoin: -7,74 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Chainlink

Chainlink: -7,74 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -7,72 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Solana

Solana: -7,03 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -6,39 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: VeChain

VeChain: -6,31 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Avalanche

Avalanche: -5,82 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Polkadot

Polkadot: -5,81 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tron

Tron: -5,72 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Litecoin

Litecoin: -5,53 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Neo

Neo: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,30 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Uniswap

Uniswap: -4,01 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -4,00 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Cardano

Cardano: -3,31 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ripple

Ripple: -2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Stellar

Stellar: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Dai

Dai: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Tezos

Tezos: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com