KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

24.01.26 02:28 Uhr
MDAX KW 4: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.746,1 PKT 59,1 PKT 0,19%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 4 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 04/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.01.2026 und dem 23.01.2026. Stand ist der 23.01.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -28,09 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 49: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -15,56 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 48: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -9,89 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -8,44 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 46: Talanx

Talanx: -6,64 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 45: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -6,10 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 44: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -6,07 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 43: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -5,71 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 42: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -5,63 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: RENK

RENK: -4,54 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 39: Bechtle

Bechtle: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 38: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 36: Fielmann

Fielmann: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 35: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 34: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 32: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 30: KRONES

KRONES: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 29: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 28: United Internet

United Internet: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: LANXESS

LANXESS: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 26: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 25: TUI

TUI: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: TRATON

TRATON: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 23: AUTO1

AUTO1: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 21: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Evonik

Evonik: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 18: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Fraport

Fraport: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 16: IONOS

IONOS: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 14: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 13: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 11: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 3,02 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 10: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: RTL

RTL: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 8: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 7: Aurubis

Aurubis: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 6: Nordex

Nordex: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 5: freenet

freenet: 5,08 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 4: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 5,16 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 6,09 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 2: K+S

K+S: 6,14 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 1: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 9,59 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

