KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 04/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.01.2026 und dem 23.01.2026. Stand ist der 23.01.2026.
Platz 50: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -28,09 Prozent
Platz 49: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -15,56 Prozent
Platz 48: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -9,89 Prozent
Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -8,44 Prozent
Platz 46: Talanx
Talanx: -6,64 Prozent
Platz 45: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -6,10 Prozent
Platz 44: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -6,07 Prozent
Platz 43: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -5,71 Prozent
Platz 42: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -5,63 Prozent
Platz 41: RENK
RENK: -4,54 Prozent
Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,94 Prozent
Platz 39: Bechtle
Bechtle: -2,80 Prozent
Platz 38: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,31 Prozent
Platz 37: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,24 Prozent
Platz 36: Fielmann
Fielmann: -1,33 Prozent
Platz 35: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -1,19 Prozent
Platz 34: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -1,10 Prozent
Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -0,66 Prozent
Platz 32: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -0,58 Prozent
Platz 31: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,57 Prozent
Platz 30: KRONES
KRONES: -0,42 Prozent
Platz 29: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 0,26 Prozent
Platz 28: United Internet
United Internet: 0,63 Prozent
Platz 27: LANXESS
LANXESS: 0,68 Prozent
Platz 26: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,70 Prozent
Platz 25: TUI
TUI: 0,97 Prozent
Platz 24: TRATON
TRATON: 1,10 Prozent
Platz 23: AUTO1
AUTO1: 1,15 Prozent
Platz 22: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 1,18 Prozent
Platz 21: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,22 Prozent
Platz 20: Evonik
Evonik: 1,46 Prozent
Platz 19: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,50 Prozent
Platz 18: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 1,84 Prozent
Platz 17: Fraport
Fraport: 2,08 Prozent
Platz 16: IONOS
IONOS: 2,20 Prozent
Platz 15: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 2,35 Prozent
Platz 14: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 2,71 Prozent
Platz 13: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 2,77 Prozent
Platz 12: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 2,89 Prozent
Platz 11: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 3,02 Prozent
Platz 10: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 3,14 Prozent
Platz 9: RTL
RTL: 3,21 Prozent
Platz 8: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 3,25 Prozent
Platz 7: Aurubis
Aurubis: 3,61 Prozent
Platz 6: Nordex
Nordex: 4,11 Prozent
Platz 5: freenet
freenet: 5,08 Prozent
Platz 4: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 5,16 Prozent
Platz 3: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 6,09 Prozent
Platz 2: K+S
K+S: 6,14 Prozent
Platz 1: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 9,59 Prozent
