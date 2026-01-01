DAX24.901 +0,2%Est505.948 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,03 +0,9%Nas23.512 +0,3%Bitcoin77.054 +1,3%Euro1,1788 +0,3%Öl65,71 +2,0%Gold4.986 +1,0%
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht etwas höher ins Wochenende -- CSG mit Mega-IPO -- Intel, Microsoft, Lufthansa, Plug Power, VW, DroneShield, Siemens Energy, Rüstungsaktien, Alibaba, Novo Nordisk im Fokus
Top News
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Siemens Energy-Aktie setzt Rekordjagd fort: UBS-Analyst vollzieht 180-Grad-Wende
Profil
DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 4: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

23.01.26 18:34 Uhr
DAX KW 4: Das sind die Top- und Flop-Aktien der Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.900,7 PKT 44,2 PKT 0,18%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 4 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 04/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.01.2026 und dem 23.01.2026. Stand ist der 23.01.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: adidas

adidas: -10,07 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Zalando

Zalando: -6,84 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -6,48 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -4,88 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Allianz

Allianz: -4,39 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -4,17 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 34: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 33: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -3,81 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 32: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -3,79 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 30: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: EON SE

EON SE: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 28: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -2,43 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 27: Siemens

Siemens: -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 25: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Merck

Merck: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 23: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 21: BMW

BMW: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 19: Symrise

Symrise: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 18: GEA

GEA: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 17: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 16: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 14: Scout24

Scout24: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: RWE

RWE: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 10: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 9: Infineon

Infineon: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 8: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Continental

Continental: 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: BASF

BASF: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 4: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 3: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,04 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bayer

Bayer: 7,32 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 1: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 12,54 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

