DAX in KW 4: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 04/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.01.2026 und dem 23.01.2026. Stand ist der 23.01.2026.
Platz 40: adidas
adidas: -10,07 Prozent
Platz 39: Zalando
Zalando: -6,84 Prozent
Platz 38: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -6,48 Prozent
Platz 37: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -4,88 Prozent
Platz 36: Allianz
Allianz: -4,39 Prozent
Platz 35: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -4,17 Prozent
Platz 34: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -4,04 Prozent
Platz 33: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -3,81 Prozent
Platz 32: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -3,79 Prozent
Platz 31: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -3,68 Prozent
Platz 30: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -2,93 Prozent
Platz 29: EON SE
EON SE: -2,67 Prozent
Platz 28: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -2,43 Prozent
Platz 27: Siemens
Siemens: -2,25 Prozent
Platz 26: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,09 Prozent
Platz 25: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -1,98 Prozent
Platz 24: Merck
Merck: -1,77 Prozent
Platz 23: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -1,60 Prozent
Platz 22: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -1,35 Prozent
Platz 21: BMW
BMW: -1,24 Prozent
Platz 20: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -1,22 Prozent
Platz 19: Symrise
Symrise: -1,20 Prozent
Platz 18: GEA
GEA: -1,14 Prozent
Platz 17: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -1,04 Prozent
Platz 16: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,88 Prozent
Platz 15: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,67 Prozent
Platz 14: Scout24
Scout24: -0,52 Prozent
Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,04 Prozent
Platz 12: RWE
RWE: 0,12 Prozent
Platz 11: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 0,36 Prozent
Platz 10: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 0,44 Prozent
Platz 9: Infineon
Infineon: 0,87 Prozent
Platz 8: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 1,09 Prozent
Platz 7: Continental
Continental: 1,36 Prozent
Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 1,72 Prozent
Platz 5: BASF
BASF: 3,39 Prozent
Platz 4: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 4,00 Prozent
Platz 3: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,04 Prozent
Platz 2: Bayer
Bayer: 7,32 Prozent
Platz 1: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 12,54 Prozent
