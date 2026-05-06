Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 977,42 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 53 auf 55 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das Geschäft mit nicht verschreibungspflichtigen Medikamenten habe sich besser entwickelt als erwartet, schrieb Olivier Calvet am Mittwochabend. Die Online-Apotheke könne Profiteur einer schlechten Konsumstimmung sein./rob/bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2026 / 22:22 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
55,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
46,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,27%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
46,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,13%
|
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
79,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|13:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG