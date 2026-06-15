Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 981,85 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 55 auf 60 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe im zweiten Geschäftsquartal stark abgeschnitten, den Umsatzausblick angehoben und die Zielspanne für die operative Marge (Ebitda) konkretisiert, schrieb Olivier Calvet am Montag. Der Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung komme überraschend, der höhere Umsatzausblick aber weniger. Calvet erhöhte seine Schätzungen. Damit trage er dem neuen Ausblick Rechnung, der zum aktuellen Zeitpunkt nicht übermäßig optimistisch erscheine. Im Geschäft in Deutschland mit rezeptpflichtigen Medikamenten sieht er weiter das wichtigste Potenzial./rob/gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2026 / 19:50 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
60,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
57,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,90%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
62,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,85%
|
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
82,08 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|09:31
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:31
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:31
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:31
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:31
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:31
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|08:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG