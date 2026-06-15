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Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

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62,40 EUR +6,25 EUR +11,13 %
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62,85 EUR +6,85 EUR +12,23 %
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Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) jetzt ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads) handeln beim ‘Kostensieger’ finanzen.net zero (Stiftung Warentest 12/2025)
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UBS AG

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
62,40 EUR 6,25 EUR 11,13%
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ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 55 auf 60 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe im zweiten Geschäftsquartal stark abgeschnitten, den Umsatzausblick angehoben und die Zielspanne für die operative Marge (Ebitda) konkretisiert, schrieb Olivier Calvet am Montag. Der Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung komme überraschend, der höhere Umsatzausblick aber weniger. Calvet erhöhte seine Schätzungen. Damit trage er dem neuen Ausblick Rechnung, der zum aktuellen Zeitpunkt nicht übermäßig optimistisch erscheine. Im Geschäft in Deutschland mit rezeptpflichtigen Medikamenten sieht er weiter das wichtigste Potenzial./rob/gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2026 / 19:50 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
60,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
57,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,90%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
62,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,85%
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
82,08 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

09:31 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:31 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight Barclays Capital
08:01 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral UBS AG
15.06.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.06.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

dpa-afx Einstufung "Neutral" Aktie gefragt: UBS hebt Ziel für Redcare Pharmacy an Aktie gefragt: UBS hebt Ziel für Redcare Pharmacy an
dpa-afx AKTIE IM FOKUS: Redcare-Aktien verteidigen Kurssprung vom Vortag
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich zum Handelsstart fester
finanzen.net Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie News: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) zieht am Dienstagvormittag an
finanzen.net Gewinne in Frankfurt: MDAX beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone
dpa-afx Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Online-Apotheke hebt Jahresprognose an
dpa-afx AKTIE IM FOKUS: Redcare Pharmacy auf Dreimonatshoch - Erhöht Jahresziele
Dow Jones Redcare Pharmacy erhöht Jahresprognose nach bisher gutem 2. Quartal
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy beschleunigt das Wachstum, steigert die Profitabilität und erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2026.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy accelerates growth, improves profitability and raises full-year 2026 guidance.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Redcare Pharmacy reports stronger than expected Q2 2026 quarter-to-date trading and raises its full-year 2026 outlook.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy starts 2026 with a strong topline performance and a 58% increase of adj. EBITDA.
EQS Group EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy becomes the first pharmacy to use new TI access technology for faster e-prescription processes.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy's Annual General Meeting 2026: All agenda items approved; Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow new members of the Supervisory Board.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy in Q1: non-Rx growth rebounds in Germany, while strong Rx growth continues.
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