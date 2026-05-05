Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 985,06 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Redcare Pharmacy nach endgültigen Quartalszahlen der Online-Apotheke auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Das nun veröffentlichte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) sei ein wenig schwächer als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Olivier Calvet am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion./rob/gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2026 / 05:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
53,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
48,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,21%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
48,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,70%
|
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
86,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:36
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:36
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:36
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research