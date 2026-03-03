Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 1,21 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 74 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Ausblick auf 2026 sei enttäuschend, schrieb Olivier Calvet am Mittwoch. Es stelle sich die Frage, ob hier die Konkurrenz durch die Drogeriekette DM zum Ausdruck komme. Die Gründe für die Vorsicht werden jedenfalls großes Thema in der Telefonkonferenz./rob/ag/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.03.2026 / 06:45 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.03.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
74,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
48,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
52,08%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
49,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50,59%
|
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
142,80 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|11:41
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|04.02.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.02.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|04.02.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
