Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

04.03.2021 08:01

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Shop Apotheke auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 215 Euro belassen. Der Ausblick auf 2021 entspreche weitgehend den Erwartungen, auch wenn einige Investoren wohl ein wenig mehr erwartet hätten, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Wichtiger für die Online-Apotheke sei aber die Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland, die sich ab 2022 sichtbar in den Unternehmenszahlen niederschlagen dürfte. Die Aktie sei indes etwa im Vergleich mit Konkurrent Zur Rose nicht mehr billig, weshalb sie aus der Internetbranche Werte wie Delivery Hero und Boohoo bevorzuge./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2021 / 17:20 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.03.2021 / 05:00 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
215,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
191,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,57%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
187,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,48%
Analyst Name:
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
201,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+7,10%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,10%
Ø Kursziel: 201,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Warburg Research
169,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
134,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
235,00 €
Barclays Capital
215,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
210,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,10%
Ø Kursziel: 201,14
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

