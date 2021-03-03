LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Shop Apotheke auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 215 Euro belassen. Der Ausblick auf 2021 entspreche weitgehend den Erwartungen, auch wenn einige Investoren wohl ein wenig mehr erwartet hätten, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Wichtiger für die Online-Apotheke sei aber die Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland, die sich ab 2022 sichtbar in den Unternehmenszahlen niederschlagen dürfte. Die Aktie sei indes etwa im Vergleich mit Konkurrent Zur Rose nicht mehr billig, weshalb sie aus der Internetbranche Werte wie Delivery Hero und Boohoo bevorzuge./gl/ag