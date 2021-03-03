|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
215,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
191,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,57%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
187,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,48%
|
Analyst Name:
Alvira Rao
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
201,14 €
|08:01 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:01 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:01 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|20.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|12.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
