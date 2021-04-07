  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

188,60EUR
+5,00EUR
+2,72%
10:45:02
STU
08.04.2021 10:26

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 215 Euro belassen. Diese lägen etwas über ihren Erwartungen, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick voraus liege der Fokus beim Online-Arzneimittelhändler auf dem elektronischen Rezept, das sich im kommenden Jahr in den Zahlen des Unternehmens niederschlagen dürfte./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 11:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 11:27 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
215,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
189,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,34%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
188,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,00%
Analyst Name:
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
208,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

10:26 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
07.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Morgan Stanley
23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

DAX im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes uneinheitlich -- Gerresheimer bekräftigt nach gutem Jahresstart Prognose -- EMA stellt sich hinter AstraZeneca-Impfstoff - SAP, Manz, Knorr-Bremse im Fokus
Nordex erhält 187-Megawatt-Auftrag in der Türkei. Twitter war offenbar in Gesprächen zum Kauf von Clubhouse für Milliardensummer. Tesla kritisiert Genehmigungsverfahren rund um deutsches Werk. Continental darf Sparte der Gemeinschaftsfirma mit OSRAM kaufen. BVB-Sportchef Zorc zu Saisonendspurt: Sieben Mal wie in Manchester. Italien empfiehlt AstraZeneca-Impfstoff nun für über 60-Jährige.
10:19 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 215 Euro (dpa-afx)
06:14 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe ist nicht zu bremsen (Marc O. Schmidt)
06:14 Uhr
Shop Apotheke Europe ist nicht zu bremsen (Marc O. Schmidt)
07.04.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Abwartend vor Fed-Protokoll - EDF haussieren (Dow Jones)
07.04.21
Shop Apotheke startet mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Jahr - Aktie wechselt ins Minus (dpa-afx)
07.04.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Verschnaufpause nach Rally - Beiersdorf gesucht (Dow Jones)
07.04.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen drehen leicht ins Minus - Beiersdorf gesucht (Dow Jones)
07.04.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen treten auf der Stelle - Amundi gesucht (Dow Jones)
RSS Feed
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+10,58%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,58%
Ø Kursziel: 208,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
108,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
235,00 €
Barclays Capital
215,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,58%
Ø Kursziel: 208,56
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

