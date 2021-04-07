|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
215,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
189,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,34%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
188,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,00%
|
Analyst Name:
Alvira Rao
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
208,56 €
|10:26 Uhr
|10:26 Uhr
|10:26 Uhr
|09:47 Uhr
|Fielmann Hold
|09:46 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Hold
|09:45 Uhr
|ASOS buy
|09:44 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO buy
|09:44 Uhr
|ASOS buy
|09:43 Uhr
|Gerresheimer buy
|09:42 Uhr
|Gerresheimer buy
|09:42 Uhr
|Orsted Hold
|09:38 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Equal weight
|09:37 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|08:54 Uhr
|Fraport buy
|08:52 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO buy
|08:39 Uhr
|SAP buy
|08:27 Uhr
|Orsted buy
|07:28 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|07:14 Uhr
|Kering buy
|07:14 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Hold
|07:13 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|07:11 Uhr
|Henkel vz. buy
|07.04.21
|Kering Conviction Buy List
|07.04.21
|Airbus overweight
|07.04.21
|Nemetschek Reduce
|07.04.21
|CompuGroup Medical Reduce
|07.04.21
|Bechtle add
|07.04.21
|Software add
|07.04.21
|SAP buy
|07.04.21
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|07.04.21
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|07.04.21
|AstraZeneca Outperform
|07.04.21
|JENOPTIK add
|07.04.21
|Beiersdorf Hold
|07.04.21
|LafargeHolcim overweight
|07.04.21
|LANXESS Sell
|07.04.21
|Amadeus IT Underperform
|07.04.21
|Alstom overweight
|07.04.21
|PATRIZIA Halten
|07.04.21
|Beiersdorf Sector Perform
|07.04.21
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|07.04.21
|Swiss Re buy
|07.04.21
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underperform
|07.04.21
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
|07.04.21
|Air Liquide Neutral
|07.04.21
|ASML NV kaufen
|07.04.21
|LOréal Hold
|07.04.21
|Eni buy
|07.04.21
|Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
|07.04.21
|BP buy
|07.04.21
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|07.04.21
|Rio Tinto Hold
|07.04.21
|ASML NV buy
