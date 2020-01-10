finanzen.net

24,48EUR
-0,62EUR
-2,47%
10.01.2020
STU
24,66EUR
-0,71EUR
-2,78%
10.01.2020
BTE
10.01.2020 15:16

voestalpine Underweight (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat Voestalpine von "Equal-weight" auf "Underweight" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 26,00 auf 24,60 Euro gesenkt. Die Konjunkturindikatoren besserten sich und die Stahlmargen dürften im vierten Quartal die Talsohle durchschritten haben, schrieb Analyst Alain Gabriel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Kurse seien jedoch bereits seit August wieder deutlich gestiegen, trotz mäßiger Stahlpreise. Der Experte ist für die Branche nun vorsichtiger gestimmt und favorisiert ArcelorMittal im Vergleich zu Voestalpine./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.01.2020 / 16:40 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: voestalpine Underweight

Unternehmen:
voestalpine AG		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
24,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
24,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,14%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
24,48 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,49%
Analyst Name:
Alain Gabriel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
23,04 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu voestalpine AG

10.01.20 voestalpine Underweight Morgan Stanley
08.01.20 voestalpine buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.12.19 voestalpine Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.11.19 voestalpine Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.11.19 voestalpine Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu voestalpine AG

Rahmenbedingungen schlechter
voestalpine-Tochter Buderus Edelstahl vor Stellenabbau
Die voestalpine-Tochter Buderus Edelstahl im mittelhessischen Wetzlar steht vor Umstrukturierungen und einem Jobabbau.
08.01.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Voestalpine auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 29 Euro (dpa-afx)
07.01.20
EANS Adhoc: voestalpine AG (dpa-afx)
19.12.19
EANS Adhoc: voestalpine AG (dpa-afx)
18.12.19
Werk in Texas wird die voestalpine noch länger beschäftigen (Nachrichten.at)
17.12.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Voestalpine auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 20,50 Euro (dpa-afx)
16.12.19
Voestalpine senkt Gewinnziel erneut (derStandard.at)
16.12.19
Stahlkonzern Voestalpine überrascht mit erneuter Gewinnwarnung (Reuters)
16.12.19
Voestalpine will die Dividende reduzieren (MyDividends)
Kursziele voestalpine Aktie

-5,88%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,88%
Ø Kursziel: 23,04
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Baader Bank
26,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
25,00 €
Macquarie Research
19 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
23,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21 €
Morgan Stanley
25 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,88%
Ø Kursziel: 23,04
