NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat Voestalpine von "Equal-weight" auf "Underweight" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 26,00 auf 24,60 Euro gesenkt. Die Konjunkturindikatoren besserten sich und die Stahlmargen dürften im vierten Quartal die Talsohle durchschritten haben, schrieb Analyst Alain Gabriel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Kurse seien jedoch bereits seit August wieder deutlich gestiegen, trotz mäßiger Stahlpreise. Der Experte ist für die Branche nun vorsichtiger gestimmt und favorisiert ArcelorMittal im Vergleich zu Voestalpine./bek/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.01.2020 / 16:40 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



