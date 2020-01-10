|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
voestalpine AG
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
24,60 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
24,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,14%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
24,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,49%
|
Analyst Name:
Alain Gabriel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
23,04 €
|10.01.20
|voestalpine Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.01.20
|voestalpine buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.12.19
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.19
|voestalpine Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.19
|voestalpine Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.20
|voestalpine Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.01.20
|voestalpine buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.12.19
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.19
|voestalpine Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.19
|voestalpine Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.01.20
|voestalpine buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.19
|voestalpine Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.08.19
|voestalpine buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.19
|voestalpine overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.07.19
|voestalpine overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.01.20
|voestalpine Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.12.19
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.19
|voestalpine Underperform
|Macquarie Research
|16.08.19
|voestalpine Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|09.07.19
|voestalpine Underperform
|Macquarie Research
|07.11.19
|voestalpine Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.10.19
|voestalpine Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.10.19
|voestalpine Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.19
|voestalpine Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.19
|voestalpine Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.01.20
|Ryanair Neutral
|10.01.20
|SAFRAN Outperform
|10.01.20
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|10.01.20
|BMW overweight
|10.01.20
|Daimler Equal weight
|10.01.20
|Hannover Rück Underweight
|10.01.20
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
|10.01.20
|SAP add
|10.01.20
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|10.01.20
|Deutsche Telekom Underweight
|10.01.20
|1&1 Drillisch overweight
|10.01.20
|ENCAVIS kaufen
|10.01.20
|thyssenkrupp neutral
|10.01.20
|Salzgitter neutral
|10.01.20
|ArcelorMittal kaufen
|10.01.20
|voestalpine Underweight
|10.01.20
|Nemetschek overweight
|10.01.20
|Deutsche Post overweight
|10.01.20
|Software overweight
|10.01.20
|HELLA buy
|10.01.20
|Air Liquide Neutral
|10.01.20
|Givaudan Sell
|10.01.20
|SAP overweight
|10.01.20
|Varta buy
|10.01.20
|EVOTEC buy
|10.01.20
|ING Group buy
|10.01.20
|Saint-Gobain overweight
|10.01.20
|Alstom buy
|10.01.20
|Apple buy
|10.01.20
|Deutsche Post buy
|10.01.20
|Roche buy
|10.01.20
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) buy
|10.01.20
|DWS Group buy
|10.01.20
|Diageo buy
|10.01.20
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|10.01.20
|Beiersdorf Sell
|10.01.20
|Danone buy
|10.01.20
|LOréal buy
|10.01.20
|BAT buy
|10.01.20
|Unilever Neutral
|10.01.20
|Air France-KLM buy
|10.01.20
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|10.01.20
|RWE overweight
|10.01.20
|Ryanair buy
|10.01.20
|Continental Hold
|10.01.20
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Kaufen
|10.01.20
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|10.01.20
|BMW Reduce
|10.01.20
|Fiat Chrysler (FCA) buy
|10.01.20
|Peugeot buy
