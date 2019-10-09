LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat die Einstufung für Wirecard nach dem jüngsten Kapitalmarkttag des Zahlungsabwicklers auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 225 Euro belassen. Die deutlich erhöhten Mittelfristziele verdeutlichten, dass Wirecard in einem ohnehin stark wachsenden Markt neue Maßstäbe setze, schrieb Analyst Antonin Baudry in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem weise die Aktie ein attraktives Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis auf./edh/ck



