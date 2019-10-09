finanzen.net

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat die Einstufung für Wirecard nach dem jüngsten Kapitalmarkttag des Zahlungsabwicklers auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 225 Euro belassen. Die deutlich erhöhten Mittelfristziele verdeutlichten, dass Wirecard in einem ohnehin stark wachsenden Markt neue Maßstäbe setze, schrieb Analyst Antonin Baudry in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem weise die Aktie ein attraktives Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis auf./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.10.2019 / 05:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.10.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Wirecard buy

Unternehmen:
Wirecard AG		Analyst:
HSBC		Kursziel:
225,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
141,80 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+58,67%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
141,55 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+58,95%
Analyst Name:
Antonin Baudry		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
195,58 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:31 UhrWirecard buyHSBC
13:16 UhrWirecard UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
13:11 UhrWirecard buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12:31 UhrWirecard buyBaader Bank
11:21 UhrWirecard NeutralUBS AG
Geringes Rückkaufvolumen
Wirecard-Aktien drehen ins Plus - Aktienrückkauf im Blick
Nach dem deutlichen Kursrückschlag am Vortag könnten die Aktien des Zahlungsabwicklers Wirecard am Mittwoch abermals einen Blick wert sein.
14:07 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser hebt Ziel für Wirecard auf 270 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
12:50 Uhr
12:50 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bauen Gewinne aus - Wirecard dreht in Plus (Dow Jones)
12:28 Uhr
12:28 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser hebt Ziel für Wirecard auf 270 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
11:20 Uhr
11:20 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Wirecard etwas erholt - Analysten positiv nach Kapitalmarkttag (dpa-afx)
08:35 Uhr
08:35 Uhr
Börse: Hoffnung im Handelsstreit - Dax schließt freundlich (manager magazin online)
08:25 Uhr
08:25 Uhr
Wirecard: Kann das die Anleger überzeugen? - Update (Der Aktionär)
08.10.19
08.10.19
ROUNDUP 2: Wirecard legt Mittelfristziele höher - Margenbedenken belasten Aktie (dpa-afx)
08.10.19
08.10.19
B5 Börse 19.17 Uhr Wirecard will kräftig wachsen (ARD)

Kursziele Wirecard Aktie

+38,46%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +38,46%
Ø Kursziel: 195,58
Anzahl:
Buy: 14
Hold: 4
Sell: 2
50
100
150
200
250
300
Credit Suisse Group
200 
Morgan Stanley
190 
Citigroup Corp.
100 
Macquarie Research
147,97 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
225 
Independent Research GmbH
162 
Barclays Capital
200 
Warburg Research
230 
Deutsche Bank AG
200 
Oddo BHF
240 
Kepler Cheuvreux
220 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
165 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
230 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
210 
UBS AG
151 
Baader Bank
230 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
270 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
120 
HSBC
225 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +38,46%
Ø Kursziel: 195,58
alle Wirecard Kursziele

