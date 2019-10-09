|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Wirecard
|SR3VK7
|14,28
|Endlos Turbo auf Wirecard
|SR3VK8
|14,73
|Unternehmen:
Wirecard AG
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
225,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
141,80 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+58,67%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
141,55 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+58,95%
|Analyst Name:
Antonin Baudry
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
195,58 EUR
