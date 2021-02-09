Antikörper-Mittel von Eli Lilly erhält US-Notfallzulassung für COVID-19. Mattel verzeichnet starke Geschäftszuwächse. GEA verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandschef Stefan Klebert bis 2026. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG schafft wieder Sprung in Gewinnzone. JENOPTIK will 2021 wachsen. Uber-Konkurrent Lyft mit Umsatzeinbruch. Toyota hebt Gewinnprognose kräftig an. Pierer hat bei LEONI von fünf auf zehn Prozent aufgestockt.