  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

40,85EUR
+0,09EUR
+0,22%
12:26:11
FSE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
10.02.2021 10:01

Yara International ASA buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Yara nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Mit dem vierten Quartal und der Dividende habe der Düngerhersteller die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick stimme zuversichtlich./ajx/ag

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Yara International
Long
 SB7188 4,56
0,90
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Yara International
Long
 SD90MY 8,07
0,51
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB7188, SD90MY. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 07:04 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
414,40 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,35%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Virginie Boucher-Ferte 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
406,00 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

10:01 Uhr Yara International ASA buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.02.21 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.02.21 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.21 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
15.01.21 Yara International ASA Underperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

DAX wenig bewegt -- Adyen mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- Delivery Hero verdoppelt Umsatz fast -- QIAGEN übertrifft Prognosen -- BioNTech, Beiersdorf, thyssenkrupp, GRENKE im Fokus
Antikörper-Mittel von Eli Lilly erhält US-Notfallzulassung für COVID-19. Mattel verzeichnet starke Geschäftszuwächse. GEA verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandschef Stefan Klebert bis 2026. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG schafft wieder Sprung in Gewinnzone. JENOPTIK will 2021 wachsen. Uber-Konkurrent Lyft mit Umsatzeinbruch. Toyota hebt Gewinnprognose kräftig an. Pierer hat bei LEONI von fünf auf zehn Prozent aufgestockt.
06:39 Uhr
Yara International ASA: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
09.02.21
Yara verdient im Schlussquartal mehr - Aktie stabil (dpa-afx)
09.02.21
Yara proposes NOK 20 per share dividend, establishes Clean Ammonia unit (GlobeNewswire)
09.02.21
DAX beendet den Handel leichter --US-Handel endet kaum verändert -- KlöCo ist bei erstem Quartal zuversichtlich -- Canopy Growth mit Verlust -- Shop Apotheke, Ceconomy, Bitcoin und Ether im Fokus (finanzen.net)
09.02.21
Yara International ASA : Yara proposes NOK 20 per share dividend, establishes Clean Ammonia unit (Investegate)
08.02.21
Reminder: Program for the publication of Yara International ASA fourth quarter results 2020 (GlobeNewswire)
08.02.21
Yara International ASA : Reminder: Program for the publication of Yara International ASA fourth quarter results 2020 (Investegate)
07.02.21
NEL ASA: Die Konzerngeschichte des norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmens (finanzen.net)
DAX wenig bewegt -- Adyen mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- Delivery Hero verdoppelt Umsatz fast -- QIAGEN übertrifft Prognosen -- BioNTech, Beiersdorf, thyssenkrupp, GRENKE im Fokus
Antikörper-Mittel von Eli Lilly erhält US-Notfallzulassung für COVID-19. Mattel verzeichnet starke Geschäftszuwächse. GEA verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandschef Stefan Klebert bis 2026. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG schafft wieder Sprung in Gewinnzone. JENOPTIK will 2021 wachsen. Uber-Konkurrent Lyft mit Umsatzeinbruch. Toyota hebt Gewinnprognose kräftig an. Pierer hat bei LEONI von fünf auf zehn Prozent aufgestockt.
06:39 Uhr
Yara International ASA: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
09.02.21
Yara verdient im Schlussquartal mehr - Aktie stabil (dpa-afx)
09.02.21
DAX beendet den Handel leichter --US-Handel endet kaum verändert -- KlöCo ist bei erstem Quartal zuversichtlich -- Canopy Growth mit Verlust -- Shop Apotheke, Ceconomy, Bitcoin und Ether im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.02.21
NEL ASA: Die Konzerngeschichte des norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmens (finanzen.net)
07.02.21
Ausblick: Yara International ASA stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.02.21
Ausblick: Yara International ASA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Yara International ASA-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
25.01.21
Erste Schätzungen: Yara International ASA präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
DAX wenig bewegt -- Adyen mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- Delivery Hero verdoppelt Umsatz fast -- QIAGEN übertrifft Prognosen -- BioNTech, Beiersdorf, thyssenkrupp, GRENKE im Fokus
Antikörper-Mittel von Eli Lilly erhält US-Notfallzulassung für COVID-19. Mattel verzeichnet starke Geschäftszuwächse. GEA verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandschef Stefan Klebert bis 2026. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG schafft wieder Sprung in Gewinnzone. JENOPTIK will 2021 wachsen. Uber-Konkurrent Lyft mit Umsatzeinbruch. Toyota hebt Gewinnprognose kräftig an. Pierer hat bei LEONI von fünf auf zehn Prozent aufgestockt.
07:03 Uhr
DAX wenig bewegt -- Adyen mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- Delivery Hero verdoppelt Umsatz fast -- QIAGEN übertrifft Prognosen -- BioNTech, Beiersdorf, thyssenkrupp, GRENKE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06:39 Uhr
Yara International ASA: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
09.02.21
Yara verdient im Schlussquartal mehr - Aktie stabil (dpa-afx)
09.02.21
Yara proposes NOK 20 per share dividend, establishes Clean Ammonia unit (GlobeNewswire)
09.02.21
DAX beendet den Handel leichter --US-Handel endet kaum verändert -- KlöCo ist bei erstem Quartal zuversichtlich -- Canopy Growth mit Verlust -- Shop Apotheke, Ceconomy, Bitcoin und Ether im Fokus (finanzen.net)
09.02.21
Yara International ASA : Yara proposes NOK 20 per share dividend, establishes Clean Ammonia unit (Investegate)
08.02.21
Reminder: Program for the publication of Yara International ASA fourth quarter results 2020 (GlobeNewswire)
08.02.21
Yara International ASA : Reminder: Program for the publication of Yara International ASA fourth quarter results 2020 (Investegate)
DAX wenig bewegt -- Adyen mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- Delivery Hero verdoppelt Umsatz fast -- QIAGEN übertrifft Prognosen -- BioNTech, Beiersdorf, thyssenkrupp, GRENKE im Fokus
Antikörper-Mittel von Eli Lilly erhält US-Notfallzulassung für COVID-19. Mattel verzeichnet starke Geschäftszuwächse. GEA verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandschef Stefan Klebert bis 2026. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG schafft wieder Sprung in Gewinnzone. JENOPTIK will 2021 wachsen. Uber-Konkurrent Lyft mit Umsatzeinbruch. Toyota hebt Gewinnprognose kräftig an. Pierer hat bei LEONI von fünf auf zehn Prozent aufgestockt.
07:03 Uhr
DAX wenig bewegt -- Adyen mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- Delivery Hero verdoppelt Umsatz fast -- QIAGEN übertrifft Prognosen -- BioNTech, Beiersdorf, thyssenkrupp, GRENKE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06:39 Uhr
Yara International ASA: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
09.02.21
Yara verdient im Schlussquartal mehr - Aktie stabil (dpa-afx)
09.02.21
DAX beendet den Handel leichter --US-Handel endet kaum verändert -- KlöCo ist bei erstem Quartal zuversichtlich -- Canopy Growth mit Verlust -- Shop Apotheke, Ceconomy, Bitcoin und Ether im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.02.21
NEL ASA: Die Konzerngeschichte des norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmens (finanzen.net)
07.02.21
Ausblick: Yara International ASA stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.02.21
Ausblick: Yara International ASA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Yara International ASA-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA News
RSS Feed
Yara International ASA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 406,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
340
360
380
400
420
440
Kepler Cheuvreux
410,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
400,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
350,00 NKr
UBS AG
450,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 406,00
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:59 Uhr Sartorius vz. verkaufen
10:45 Uhr Ceconomy St. buy
10:42 Uhr RELX Neutral
09:58 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
09:58 Uhr Sanofi Sell
09:57 Uhr Aroundtown SA buy
09:56 Uhr ams buy
09:56 Uhr VINCI overweight
09:55 Uhr TeamViewer buy
09:55 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Sell
09:54 Uhr Home24 buy
09:53 Uhr JENOPTIK buy
09:53 Uhr DIC Asset buy
09:53 Uhr QIAGEN Hold
09:52 Uhr Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Hold
09:51 Uhr Air Liquide Neutral
09:51 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
09:12 Uhr A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
09:12 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
09:11 Uhr MorphoSys buy
09:11 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
09:11 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
09:10 Uhr Yara International ASA buy
09:10 Uhr QIAGEN buy
07:47 Uhr TOTAL overweight
07:46 Uhr Ryanair overweight
07:14 Uhr TeamViewer Equal weight
07:02 Uhr TeamViewer overweight
07:02 Uhr Bayer Equal weight
07:01 Uhr QIAGEN Hold
06:59 Uhr Roche Neutral
09.02.21 Publicis buy
09.02.21 voestalpine Underweight
09.02.21 Kering Conviction Buy List
09.02.21 Santander Neutral
09.02.21 TeamViewer buy
09.02.21 MorphoSys Neutral
09.02.21 Merck overweight
09.02.21 Talanx overweight
09.02.21 TOTAL buy
09.02.21 TeamViewer kaufen
09.02.21 DWS Group overweight
09.02.21 Peach Property Group Kaufen
09.02.21 Klöckner buy
09.02.21 easyJet Neutral
09.02.21 Ryanair buy
09.02.21 HelloFresh Halten
09.02.21 MorphoSys overweight
09.02.21 Bilfinger Neutral
09.02.21 Microsoft buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Brauchen wir in Deutschland mehr Finanzbildung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen