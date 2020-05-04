finanzen.net

Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

18.05.2020 14:41

Yara International ASA buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 norwegische Kronen belassen. Die Ergebniskennziffern (Ebitda) der europäischen Chemiekonzerne für das erste Quartal seien insgesamt besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das zweite Jahresviertel werde deutlich härter, aber wohl nicht so schlimm, wie er bislang erwartet habe. Für den Chemiesektor im Gesamtjahr 2020 rechnet er jedoch weiterhin mit deutlich niedrigeren Ergebnissen als der Marktkonsens./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2020 / 17:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
400,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
310,70 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,74%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

