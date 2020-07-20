|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
410,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
367,60 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,53%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
383,99 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,77%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
399,17 NKr
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|08.07.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
