17.07.2020 14:16

Yara International ASA buy (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Yara nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 410 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Der Hersteller von Stickstoffdünger habe die Ergebniserwartung leicht übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob zudem den Aktienrückkauf positiv hervor./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.07.2020 / 07:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.07.2020 / 07:13 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
410,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
367,60 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,53%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
383,99 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,77%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
399,17 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

09:36 Uhr Yara International ASA buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.07.20 Yara International ASA buy Kepler Cheuvreux
17.07.20 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.07.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
08.07.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+3,95%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,95%
Ø Kursziel: 399,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
360
370
380
390
400
410
420
UBS AG
410,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
410,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
375,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
360,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
420,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,95%
Ø Kursziel: 399,17
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

