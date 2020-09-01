|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
351,70 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,42%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
351,90 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,35%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
409,00 NKr
|11:41 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|01.09.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|24.08.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|21.07.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.07.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:41 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|01.09.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|24.08.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|21.07.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.07.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:41 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|01.09.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|24.08.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|21.07.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.07.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.03.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|18.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|07.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|30.01.20
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.01.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|17.07.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.05.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.20
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14:53 Uhr
|Amadeus IT buy
|14:49 Uhr
|Zur Rose Neutral
|14:45 Uhr
|SAP buy
|12:35 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|Amazon overweight
|11:27 Uhr
|BASF Halten
|11:26 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|11:25 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
|11:22 Uhr
|Air Liquide Neutral
|11:22 Uhr
|Symrise Neutral
|11:21 Uhr
|Linde buy
|11:02 Uhr
|Givaudan buy
|11:02 Uhr
|K+S Neutral
|11:01 Uhr
|LANXESS Neutral
|10:57 Uhr
|Covestro Halten
|10:52 Uhr
|Evonik Sell
|10:52 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel buy
|10:51 Uhr
|Air Liquide buy
|10:51 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|10:51 Uhr
|Covestro Sell
|10:51 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE buy
|10:22 Uhr
|Corestate Capital Hold
|10:22 Uhr
|Software Hold
|10:14 Uhr
|United Internet buy
|09:38 Uhr
|Rio Tinto overweight
|09:37 Uhr
|Sanofi Outperform
|09:19 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|09:15 Uhr
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) kaufen
|09:14 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
|09:14 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|09:03 Uhr
|Daimler Sell
|08:30 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|08:30 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse buy
|08:29 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|08:25 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd buy
|08:04 Uhr
|TRATON buy
|08:04 Uhr
|Volvo (B) buy
|08:03 Uhr
|BASF Equal weight
|08:01 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|07:30 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|07:27 Uhr
|SMA Solar buy
|07:21 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard buy
|07:14 Uhr
|Diageo buy
|07:12 Uhr
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|07:09 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) buy
|07:00 Uhr
|Daimler Outperform
|06.10.20
|Daimler Outperform
|06.10.20
|GEA Underweight
|06.10.20
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|06.10.20
|Daimler overweight
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan