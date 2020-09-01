finanzen.net
Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

32,17EUR
-0,79EUR
-2,40%
16:13:14
STU
07.10.2020 11:41

Yara International ASA buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegische Kronen belassen. Die europäischen Chemiekonzerne dürften sich im dritten Quartal insgesamt im Rahmen der Markterwartungen erholt haben, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für BASF, Wacker Chemie und Yara lägen seine Quartalsprognosen aber deutlich über den Konsensschätzungen. Allerdings reduzierte der Experte seine Sektor-Ergebnisprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2020 und 2021./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.10.2020 / 20:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2020 / / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
351,70 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,42%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
351,90 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,35%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
409,00 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+16,23%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,23%
Ø Kursziel: 409,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
370
380
390
400
410
420
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
375,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
410,00 NKr
UBS AG
420,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
420,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,23%
Ø Kursziel: 409,00
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

