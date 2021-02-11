|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
450,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
414,40 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,59%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
416,10 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
406,00 NKr
|11.02.21
|10.02.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|10.02.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.01.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|21.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|10.02.21
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.01.21
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.03.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|18.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|07.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
