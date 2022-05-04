  • Suche
Yara International ASA Aktie

49,98EUR
-0,08EUR
-0,16%
12:59:58
STU
496,30NOK
+12,10NOK
+2,50%
04.05.2022
STF

WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

05.05.2022 13:36

Yara International ASA Neutral (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 465 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Die langfristigen Wachstumsaussichten für "grünen" Ammoniak seien erheblich, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie mit Blick auf die Pläne des Düngerkonzerns, sein entsprechendes Geschäft teilweise an die Börse zu bringen. Es mache Sinn, dieses Geschäftsfeld abzutrennen, um mehr an Wachstum- oder Werthaltigkeit interessierte Investoren zu gewinnen./tav/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2022 / 14:29 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Neutral

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
465,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
493,29 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,74%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
496,30 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,31%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
485,00 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

13:36 Uhr Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
01.04.22 Yara International ASA Underperform Credit Suisse Group
28.03.22 Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
14.03.22 Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
11.03.22 Yara International ASA Underperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

-2,28%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,28%
Ø Kursziel: 485,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
400
450
500
550
UBS AG
465,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
575,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
500,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
400,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,28%
Ø Kursziel: 485,00
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

