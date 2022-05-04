|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
465,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
493,29 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,74%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
496,30 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,31%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
485,00 NKr
|13:36 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
