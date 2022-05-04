ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 465 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Die langfristigen Wachstumsaussichten für "grünen" Ammoniak seien erheblich, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie mit Blick auf die Pläne des Düngerkonzerns, sein entsprechendes Geschäft teilweise an die Börse zu bringen. Es mache Sinn, dieses Geschäftsfeld abzutrennen, um mehr an Wachstum- oder Werthaltigkeit interessierte Investoren zu gewinnen./tav/mis