ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Yara von 350 auf 360 norwegische Kronen angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Er habe seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Düngerherstellers erhöht, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Damit beziehe er nun die Verbesserungen in den Stickstoff-Märkten ein, die die Ergebnisse und kurzfristig auch den Kurs der Aktie stützten./ck/edh