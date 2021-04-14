  • Suche
Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

16.04.2021 14:41

Yara International ASA Underperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Yara von 350 auf 360 norwegische Kronen angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Er habe seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Düngerherstellers erhöht, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Damit beziehe er nun die Verbesserungen in den Stickstoff-Märkten ein, die die Ergebnisse und kurzfristig auch den Kurs der Aktie stützten./ck/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2021 / 16:52 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2021 / 04:01 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Underperform

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
360,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
438,80 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,96%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
443,30 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-18,79%
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
431,67 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

-2,62%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,62%
Ø Kursziel: 431,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
360
380
400
420
440
460
480
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
480,00 NKr
UBS AG
465,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
400,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
465,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
360,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,62%
Ø Kursziel: 431,67
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

