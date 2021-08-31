  • Suche
Zoom Video Communications Aktie

116,38EUR
-2,68EUR
-2,25%
15:55:08
XETRA
128,82USD
-3,78USD
-2,85%
16:14:39
NDB

WKN: A2PGJ2 / ISIN: US98980L1017 / Symbol: ZM

01.03.2022 15:11

Zoom Video Communications Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Zoom nach Zahlen von 200 auf 171 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit dem nachlassenden Rückenwind durch die Corona-Pandemie normalisierten sich auch die Wachstumsraten beim Videokonferenzdienst, schrieb Analyst Kash Rangan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte passte seine Schätzungen an, das neue Kursziel resultiere dabei auch aus der gesunkenen Branchenbewertung./tav/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2022 / 20:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Zoom Video Communications Neutral

Unternehmen:
Zoom Video Communications		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 171,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
116,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
46,43%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 128,82		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,74%
Analyst Name:
Kash Rangan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 171,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

15:11 Uhr Zoom Video Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.21 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.09.20 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.09.20 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.20 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Zoom Video Communications Aktie

+32,74%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +32,74%
Ø Kursziel: 171,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
130
140
150
160
170
180
190
200
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
171,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +32,74%
Ø Kursziel: 171,00
Aktuelle Analysen

14:54 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Buy
14:53 Uhr BP Conviction Buy List
14:28 Uhr Zalando Buy
14:24 Uhr Commerzbank Neutral
14:23 Uhr Zoom Video Communications Neutral
14:22 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
14:21 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Buy
14:21 Uhr Nordex Neutral
14:18 Uhr Dürr Buy
14:16 Uhr Aroundtown SA Buy
14:16 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
14:15 Uhr Swiss Re Sell
14:15 Uhr CRH Buy
14:14 Uhr Software Buy
14:13 Uhr Zalando Conviction Buy List
14:11 Uhr Software Neutral
14:10 Uhr Nemetschek Neutral
14:09 Uhr Covestro Conviction Buy List
14:07 Uhr Symrise Buy
13:57 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
12:56 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
12:48 Uhr Linde Buy
12:41 Uhr Beiersdorf Buy
12:29 Uhr Bayer Buy
12:28 Uhr Scout24 Neutral
12:27 Uhr Bayer Buy
12:19 Uhr HORNBACH Buy
11:11 Uhr Beiersdorf Sell
11:10 Uhr Covestro Neutral
10:56 Uhr Zalando Buy
10:54 Uhr Zalando Buy
10:53 Uhr Symrise Hold
10:53 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
10:42 Uhr Symrise Add
10:39 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Buy
10:31 Uhr Rheinmetall Buy
10:30 Uhr Beiersdorf Underperform
10:29 Uhr Beiersdorf Market-Perform
10:21 Uhr Software Buy
10:13 Uhr Beiersdorf Buy
10:11 Uhr Software Hold
10:09 Uhr Software Neutral
09:58 Uhr Scout24 Overweight
09:54 Uhr HelloFresh Neutral
09:49 Uhr Bayer Overweight
09:43 Uhr Scout24 Buy
09:30 Uhr Symrise Neutral
09:28 Uhr Beiersdorf Neutral
09:16 Uhr Covestro Neutral
09:11 Uhr Symrise Buy

