|Unternehmen:
Zoom Video Communications
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 171,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
116,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
46,43%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 128,82
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,74%
|
Analyst Name:
Kash Rangan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 171,00
