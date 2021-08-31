NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Zoom nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 450 US-Dollar belassen. Der Videokonferenzdienst habe ein ordentliches Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Rishi Jaluria in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick impliziere zwar eine Umsatzstagnation in der zweiten Jahreshälfte, was die Aktie belastet habe. Jaluria hält die Unternehmensziele allerdings für konservativ. Zudem seien die Aussagen zu Zoom Phone und Firmenkunden ermutigend. Der Experte setzt weiter auf das langfristige Unternehmenspotenzial./gl/ag