|Unternehmen:
Zoom Video Communications
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 450,00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 296,95
|Abst. Kursziel*:
51,54%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 293,01
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
53,58%
|
Analyst Name:
Rishi Jaluria
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 450,00
