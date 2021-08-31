  • Suche
+++ Welchen Einfluss haben die Bundestagwahlen auf das Investitionsverhalten von Privatanlegern? +++

WKN: A2PGJ2 / ISIN: US98980L1017 / Symbol: ZM

31.08.2021 15:06

Zoom Video Communications Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Zoom nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 450 US-Dollar belassen. Der Videokonferenzdienst habe ein ordentliches Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Rishi Jaluria in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick impliziere zwar eine Umsatzstagnation in der zweiten Jahreshälfte, was die Aktie belastet habe. Jaluria hält die Unternehmensziele allerdings für konservativ. Zudem seien die Aussagen zu Zoom Phone und Firmenkunden ermutigend. Der Experte setzt weiter auf das langfristige Unternehmenspotenzial./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.08.2021 / 20:58 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.08.2021 / 20:58 / EDT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Zoom Video Communications Outperform

Unternehmen:
Zoom Video Communications		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
$ 450,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 296,95		 Abst. Kursziel*:
51,54%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 293,01		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
53,58%
Analyst Name:
Rishi Jaluria 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 450,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

31.08.21 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.09.20 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.09.20 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.20 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.20 Zoom Video Communications Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Zoom Video Communications News
