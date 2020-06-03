NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Zoom Video nach Zahlen von 300 auf 450 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Das zweite Quartal habe noch mehr beeindruckt als das erste Jahresviertel, schrieb Analyst Alex Zukin in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Den Ausblick des Softwareanbieters hält der Experte für enorm konservativ./ag/edh