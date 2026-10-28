DAX 25.685 +0,4%ESt50 6.166 +0,0%MSCI World 4.927 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,70 +0,3%Nas 26.464 -0,1%Bitcoin 72.131 -0,8%Euro 1,1143 +0,1%Öl 116,2 +2,0%Gold 4.040 -0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Michael Friede, buy

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Symrise AG
90.60 EUR -9.60 EUR -9.58 %
Charts | News | Analysen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.10.2026 / 16:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Friede

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
89.70 EUR 35,252.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
89.7000 EUR 35,252.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/10/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: BOERSE HANNOVER - EUROPEAN INVESTOR EXCHANGE
MIC: XHAN


28.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com
LEI Code: 529900D82I6R9601CF26



 
End of News EQS News Service




Werbung

107680  28.10.2026 CET/CEST





Aktuelle Symrise Aktie News

Werbung

Symrise Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Symrise nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
10:21 Symrise Market-Perform Bernstein Research
09:41 Symrise Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:51 Symrise Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.10.26 Symrise Market-Perform Bernstein Research
14.10.26 Symrise Market-Perform Bernstein Research

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.