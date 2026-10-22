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EQS-News: New standards for rocket engine testing: Eu-BEST project successfully completed

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EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
New standards for rocket engine testing: Eu-BEST project successfully completed

22.10.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Mainz, October 22, 2026 – The Eu-BEST (European Bench for Engine and Stage Testing) project has been successfully completed with the commissioning and final acceptance of the full-scale test bench at OHB Digital Connect's facilities in Mainz. Launched on November 1, 2023, the project received €4.96 million in funding from the European Union under the Horizon Europe program. The project concluded with a final review attended by representatives of the European Commission, the European Space Agency (ESA), the French space agency CNES, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), and the project partners.

As the number of European launch vehicle programs grows and demand for launch services increases with the deployment of large satellite constellations, access to high-performance test infrastructure is becoming increasingly critical. Development, qualification, and acceptance testing are essential elements of launcher development, significantly influencing costs, schedules, and time-to-market. Efficient and flexible test facilities are therefore a key enabler of the European space sector's competitiveness and of Europe's independent access to space.
To address these challenges, the Eu-BEST consortium developed an interoperable, modular, and mobile test bench that can be deployed at different locations and adapted to a wide range of launch vehicle systems.

The project was coordinated by Eiffage Énergie Systèmes – Clemessy (France), while SpaceDreams (France) was responsible for the technical leadership and overall system design of the test bench.

OHB Digital Connect contributed its extensive expertise in launcher ground segment systems and was responsible for the development and implementation of the test bench's mechanical structures.

In addition, OHB Digital Connect developed a new thrust measurement system. The system not only measures thrust in real time but also determines its precise direction simultaneously. This capability goes significantly beyond the performance of conventional thrust measurement systems used in rocket engine test facilities. By providing highly accurate measurement data, the system enables faster and more comprehensive analysis of test results, helping to substantially shorten qualification and acceptance processes.

The consortium also included partners from Spain and Ireland, contributing expertise in system integration, test operations, and infrastructure development.

The successful completion of Eu-BEST lays the foundation for a new generation of standardized test infrastructure. By increasing flexibility and scalability in engine testing, the project helps address capacity constraints within Europe's launcher ecosystem and supports more efficient development processes. At the same time, Eu-BEST strengthens Europe's technological sovereignty and provides key capabilities needed to meet the growing demand for launch services from both institutional and commercial customers.

Disclaimer

This project has received funding from the European Union under the Horizon Europe program.

Contact:

Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de

22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: info@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70
EQS News ID: 2420514

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2420514  22.10.2026 CET/CEST

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