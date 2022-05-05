  • Suche
20.05.2022 16:06

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) schiebt sich am Freitagnachmittag vor

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) schiebt sich am Freitagnachmittag vor
Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zählt am Freitagnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Zuletzt sprang die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 1,0 Prozent auf 34,13 EUR zu.
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 20.05.2022 16:22:00 Uhr in Grün und gewann 1,0 Prozent auf 34,13 EUR. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 34,57 EUR. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 33,89 EUR. Von der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 1.420.140 Stück gehandelt.

Bei einem Wert von 54,51 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (24.08.2021). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 37,38 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 12.05.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 31,76 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie liegt somit 7,46 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 59,38 EUR an.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gewährte am 05.05.2022 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals. In Sachen EPS wurde ein Verlust von -0,08 EUR je Aktie vermeldet. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ebenfalls 0,55 EUR je Aktie eingebüßt. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 30,84 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 761,41 EUR. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 581,95 EUR in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 03.08.2022 dürfte die Q2 2022-Bilanz von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) veröffentlicht werden. Experten kalkulieren am 02.08.2023 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q2 2023-Bilanz von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington).

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 2,73 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Knapp die Hälfte der Vonovia-Aktionäre wählt Aktiendividende für 2021

Vonovia-Aktie zieht an: Vonovia legt dank Deutsche Wohnen operativ deutlich zu

Ausblick: Vonovia öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Statt Barausschüttung
Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Knapp die Hälfte der Vonovia-Aktionäre wählt Aktiendividende für 2021
Knapp die Hälfte der Vonovia-Aktionäre hat sich für 2021 für eine Aktiendividende anstatt einer Barausschüttung entschieden.
12:06 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zieht am Mittag an (finanzen.net)
19.05.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Aufschlag (finanzen.net)
19.05.22
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Die Hälfte der Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre entscheidet sich für Aktiendividende bei Vonovia (EQS Group)
19.05.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag mit Abschlägen (finanzen.net)
06.05.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
05.05.22
Vonovia-Aktie zieht an: Vonovia legt dank Deutsche Wohnen operativ deutlich zu (finanzen.net)
05.05.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Vonovia auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 53 Euro (dpa-afx)
05.05.22
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Mehr zur Vonovia-Aktie

