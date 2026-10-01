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Tops & Flops

3. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen

3. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.03 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.01 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
77,091.21 EUR 1,685.12 EUR 2.23 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
86,698.34 USD 1,885.29 USD 2.22 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.02 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD -0.03 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,445.83 EUR 41.40 EUR 1.72 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,750.63 USD 46.24 USD 1.71 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
108.86 EUR 3.70 EUR 3.52 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
122.42 USD 4.14 USD 3.50 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.37 EUR 0.04 EUR 3.11 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.54 USD 0.05 USD 3.10 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
694.40 EUR 9.41 EUR 1.37 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
780.94 USD 10.49 USD 1.36 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.09 EUR 0.00 EUR 2.99 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.10 USD 0.00 USD 2.98 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
8.06 EUR 0.10 EUR 1.29 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
9.07 USD 0.11 USD 1.28 %
Charts | News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0.23 EUR 0.01 EUR 4.31 %
Charts | News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0.26 USD 0.01 USD 4.29 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
108.79 EUR 3.63 EUR 3.45 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
122.35 USD 4.07 USD 3.44 %
Charts | News
WLD/EUR (Worldcoin-Euro)
0.50 EUR 0.06 EUR 12.33 %
Charts | News
WLD/USD (Worldcoin-US-Dollar)
0.57 USD 0.06 USD 12.32 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im dritten Quartal 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q3 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.06.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 29: Toncoin

Toncoin: -28,00 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 28: Stellar

Stellar: -8,06 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 27: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -5,44 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 26: Neo

Neo: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 25: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 24: Tron

Tron: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 23: Dai

Dai: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 22: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 21: Tether

Tether: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 20: Tezos

Tezos: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 19: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 4,74 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 18: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 5,77 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 17: Polkadot

Polkadot: 6,33 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 16: Cardano

Cardano: 6,89 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 15: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 11,05 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 14: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 11,73 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 13: Ripple

Ripple: 16,12 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 12: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 18,05 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 18,13 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 10: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 22,36 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 9: Avalanche

Avalanche: 22,55 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 8: Litecoin

Litecoin: 32,24 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 7: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 34,21 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 6: Ethereum

Ethereum: 34,22 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 5: Solana

Solana: 46,99 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 4: VeChain

VeChain: 50,19 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 3: Monero

Monero: 57,04 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 2: Chainlink

Chainlink: 57,67 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 200,18 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com

Information

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