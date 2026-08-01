Juli 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Juli 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.07.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -16,17 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Stellar
Stellar: -12,89 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Toncoin
Toncoin: -11,24 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Polkadot
Polkadot: -8,73 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Solana
Solana: -5,68 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -5,65 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Neo
Neo: -4,66 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -4,59 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Avalanche
Avalanche: -4,14 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Tezos
Tezos: -3,86 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -1,51 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Tether
Tether: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ripple
Ripple: 0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 3,15 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Tron
Tron: 3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,20 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Litecoin
Litecoin: 5,20 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 6,25 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: VeChain
VeChain: 7,08 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Cardano
Cardano: 9,08 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 9,18 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Chainlink
Chainlink: 10,17 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: 13,99 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ethereum
Ethereum: 15,64 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 15,72 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 51,97 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com