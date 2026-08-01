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Tops & Flops

Juli 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

Juli 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.87 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
54,522.05 EUR 78.39 EUR 0.14 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
62,899.36 USD 90.44 USD 0.14 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1,616.28 EUR 3.71 EUR 0.23 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1,864.63 USD 4.28 USD 0.23 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.87 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
63.24 EUR 0.15 EUR 0.24 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
72.96 USD 0.17 USD 0.24 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
510.40 EUR 1.96 EUR 0.39 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
588.83 USD 2.27 USD 0.39 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0.92 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.30 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.06 USD 0.00 USD 0.30 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.06 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.72 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.07 USD 0.00 USD 0.72 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.28 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.22 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.33 USD 0.00 USD 0.22 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
3.73 EUR -0.04 EUR -1.13 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
4.30 USD -0.05 USD -1.13 %
Charts | News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0.15 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.60 %
Charts | News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0.17 USD 0.00 USD 0.60 %
Charts | News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
7.10 EUR 0.03 EUR 0.37 %
Charts | News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
8.19 USD 0.03 USD 0.37 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Juli 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Juli 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.07.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -16,17 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 28: Stellar

Stellar: -12,89 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 27: Toncoin

Toncoin: -11,24 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 26: Polkadot

Polkadot: -8,73 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 25: Solana

Solana: -5,68 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 24: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 23: Neo

Neo: -4,66 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 22: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -4,59 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 21: Avalanche

Avalanche: -4,14 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 20: Tezos

Tezos: -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 19: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 18: Tether

Tether: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 17: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 16: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 15: Ripple

Ripple: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 14: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 3,15 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 13: Tron

Tron: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 11: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 10: Litecoin

Litecoin: 5,20 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 9: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 6,25 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 8: VeChain

VeChain: 7,08 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 7: Cardano

Cardano: 9,08 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 6: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 9,18 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 5: Chainlink

Chainlink: 10,17 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: 13,99 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 3: Ethereum

Ethereum: 15,64 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 2: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 15,72 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 51,97 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com