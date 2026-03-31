Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q1 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.12.2025 und dem 31.03.2026. Stand ist der 31.03.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -52,48 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: VeChain
VeChain: -46,47 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Polkadot
Polkadot: -38,66 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Cardano
Cardano: -37,98 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -37,62 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Uniswap
Uniswap: -37,16 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Solana
Solana: -35,99 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ripple
Ripple: -35,04 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Neo
Neo: -34,95 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -33,25 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Avalanche
Avalanche: -31,45 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Litecoin
Litecoin: -31,05 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Stellar
Stellar: -29,83 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Chainlink
Chainlink: -28,41 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -26,47 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -26,44 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -26,42 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ethereum
Ethereum: -26,39 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Tezos
Tezos: -26,14 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -22,53 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -22,46 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Monero
Monero: -19,55 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Toncoin
Toncoin: -18,95 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -10,01 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 12,45 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 13,00 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com