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Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen
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Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen

01.04.26 03:04 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: So schnitten Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025 ab | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8639 EUR 0,0006 EUR 0,06%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9990 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
58.962,3313 EUR 10,8904 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
68.187,0110 USD -33,4007 USD -0,05%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.820,3227 EUR 2,1726 EUR 0,12%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.105,1129 USD 1,0940 USD 0,05%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8643 EUR 0,0005 EUR 0,06%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9995 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
71,9561 EUR 0,1419 EUR 0,20%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
83,2136 USD 0,1081 USD 0,13%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,1610 EUR 0,0028 EUR 0,25%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,3426 USD 0,0024 USD 0,18%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
534,8532 EUR 1,7605 EUR 0,33%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
618,5311 USD 1,6200 USD 0,26%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0800 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,37%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0925 USD 0,0003 USD 0,30%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2715 EUR 0,0007 EUR 0,27%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3140 USD 0,0006 USD 0,21%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2114 EUR 0,0026 EUR 1,23%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2445 USD 0,0028 USD 1,16%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
71,8959 EUR 0,2089 EUR 0,29%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
83,1441 USD 0,1856 USD 0,22%
Charts|News
WBTC/EUR (Wrapped Bitcoin-Euro)
58.893,2078 EUR 19,8011 EUR 0,03%
Charts|News
WBTC/USD (Wrapped Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
68.107,0731 USD -23,0350 USD -0,03%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im ersten Quartal 2026

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q1 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.12.2025 und dem 31.03.2026. Stand ist der 31.03.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -52,48 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: VeChain

VeChain: -46,47 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Polkadot

Polkadot: -38,66 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Cardano

Cardano: -37,98 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -37,62 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Uniswap

Uniswap: -37,16 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Solana

Solana: -35,99 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ripple

Ripple: -35,04 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Neo

Neo: -34,95 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -33,25 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Avalanche

Avalanche: -31,45 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Litecoin

Litecoin: -31,05 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Stellar

Stellar: -29,83 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Chainlink

Chainlink: -28,41 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -26,47 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -26,44 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -26,42 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ethereum

Ethereum: -26,39 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tezos

Tezos: -26,14 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -22,53 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -22,46 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Monero

Monero: -19,55 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Toncoin

Toncoin: -18,95 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -10,01 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 12,45 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 13,00 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com