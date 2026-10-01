Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q3 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.06.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Toncoin
Toncoin: -28,00 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Stellar
Stellar: -8,06 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -5,44 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Neo
Neo: -3,01 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -1,42 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Tron
Tron: -1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Dai
Dai: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Tether
Tether: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Tezos
Tezos: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 4,74 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 5,77 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Polkadot
Polkadot: 6,33 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Cardano
Cardano: 6,89 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 11,05 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 11,73 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ripple
Ripple: 16,12 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 18,05 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 18,13 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 22,36 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Avalanche
Avalanche: 22,55 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Litecoin
Litecoin: 32,24 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 34,21 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ethereum
Ethereum: 34,22 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Solana
Solana: 46,99 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: VeChain
VeChain: 50,19 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Monero
Monero: 57,04 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Chainlink
Chainlink: 57,67 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 200,18 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com