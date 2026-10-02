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Tops & Flops

September 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

September 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.12 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
75,293.00 EUR -113.10 EUR -0.15 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
84,585.28 USD -227.77 USD -0.27 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.11 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,403.66 EUR -0.77 EUR -0.03 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,700.31 USD -4.07 USD -0.15 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
105.67 EUR 0.51 EUR 0.48 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
118.71 USD 0.43 USD 0.36 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.32 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.21 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.49 USD 0.00 USD -0.33 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
684.83 EUR -0.16 EUR -0.02 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
769.35 USD -1.10 USD -0.14 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.08 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.72 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.09 USD 0.00 USD -0.84 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
7.94 EUR -0.02 EUR -0.30 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
8.92 USD -0.04 USD -0.42 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.30 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.06 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.33 USD 0.00 USD -0.18 %
Charts | News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
9.70 EUR -0.08 EUR -0.77 %
Charts | News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
10.89 USD -0.10 USD -0.89 %
Charts | News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0.22 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.32 %
Charts | News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0.24 USD 0.00 USD -0.44 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im September 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im September 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.09.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 29: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 28: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 27: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 26: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 4,66 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 25: Tron

Tron: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 24: Monero

Monero: 6,77 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 23: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 8,59 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 22: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 8,82 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 21: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 10,86 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 20: Ethereum

Ethereum: 10,88 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 19: Ripple

Ripple: 11,12 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 18: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 12,55 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 17: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 13,37 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 16: Toncoin

Toncoin: 14,44 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 15: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 16,60 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 14: Solana

Solana: 19,09 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 13: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 24,39 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 12: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 24,66 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 11: Cardano

Cardano: 25,35 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 10: Stellar

Stellar: 26,57 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 9: Chainlink

Chainlink: 26,85 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 8: Neo

Neo: 28,19 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 7: VeChain

VeChain: 34,69 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 6: Litecoin

Litecoin: 35,14 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 5: Polkadot

Polkadot: 40,91 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 4: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 45,80 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 3: Tezos

Tezos: 49,66 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 2: Avalanche

Avalanche: 51,31 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 53,15 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: r.classen / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com

Information

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