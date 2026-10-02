September 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im September 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.09.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 4,66 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Tron
Tron: 5,05 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Monero
Monero: 6,77 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 8,59 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 8,82 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 10,86 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ethereum
Ethereum: 10,88 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ripple
Ripple: 11,12 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 12,55 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 13,37 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Toncoin
Toncoin: 14,44 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 16,60 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Solana
Solana: 19,09 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 24,39 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 24,66 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Cardano
Cardano: 25,35 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Stellar
Stellar: 26,57 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Chainlink
Chainlink: 26,85 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Neo
Neo: 28,19 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: VeChain
VeChain: 34,69 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Litecoin
Litecoin: 35,14 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Polkadot
Polkadot: 40,91 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 45,80 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Tezos
Tezos: 49,66 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Avalanche
Avalanche: 51,31 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 53,15 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: r.classen / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com