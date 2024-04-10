BAE Systems Aktie
WKN 866131
ISIN GB0002634946
Symbol BAESF
BAE Systems Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für BAE Systems von 1290 auf 1440 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Marktumfeld für den Konzern bleibe positiv, schrieb Analyst Christophe Menard in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ngu
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.04.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.04.2024 / 07:50 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: BAE Systems Buy
|Unternehmen:
BAE Systems plc
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
14,40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
15,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
13,13 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Christophe Menard
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
14,40 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu BAE Systems plc
|12:11
|BAE Systems Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.11.22
|BAE Systems Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|25.02.22
|BAE Systems Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.20
|BAE Systems overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.12.19
|BAE Systems Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:11
|BAE Systems Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.11.22
|BAE Systems Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|25.02.22
|BAE Systems Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.20
|BAE Systems overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.12.19
|BAE Systems Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:11
|BAE Systems Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.11.22
|BAE Systems Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|15.05.20
|BAE Systems overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.07.13
|BAE Systems kaufen
|UBS AG
|20.05.13
|BAE Systems kaufen
|UBS AG
|09.11.12
|BAE Systems underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.12
|BAE Systems underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.09.12
|BAE Systems sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|03.08.12
|BAE Systems underperform
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|25.06.12
|BAE Systems underperform
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|25.02.22
|BAE Systems Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.12.19
|BAE Systems Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.08.13
|BAE Systems halten
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.13
|BAE Systems halten
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.13
|BAE Systems halten
|J.P. Morgan