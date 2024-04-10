DAX 18.052 +0,5%ESt50 4.986 +0,4%MSCI World 3.391 +0,3%Dow 38.459 +0,0%Nas 16.442 +1,7%Bitcoin 66.199 +1,3%Euro 1,0636 -0,9%Öl 91,26 +1,2%Gold 2.395 +0,9%
Meistgesucht

NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Varta A0TGJ5 Deutsche Telekom 555750 RENK RENK73 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Allianz 840400 NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Heute im Fokus

Berichtssaison startet: DAX um 18.100 Punkte -- Wall Street tiefer erwartet -- JPMorgan verdient mehr -- Varta braucht Hilfe -- Goldpreis, Siltronic, E.ON, Apple, NVIDIA im Fokus
Barclays Capital: MTU Aero Engines-Aktie erhält Equal Weight
Citigroup-Gewinn von Abfindungen und Zuschuss in Einlagensicherung belastet - Anleger greifen dennoch zu
BAE Systems Aktie

15,36 EUR +0,21 EUR +1,35 %
STU
13,13 GBP +0,27 GBP +2,06 %
LSE
Marktkap. 45,12 Mrd. EUR KGV 17,57

WKN 866131

ISIN GB0002634946

Symbol BAESF

Deutsche Bank AG

BAE Systems Buy

12:11 Uhr
BAE Systems Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
BAE Systems plc
15,36 EUR 0,21 EUR 1,35%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für BAE Systems von 1290 auf 1440 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Marktumfeld für den Konzern bleibe positiv, schrieb Analyst Christophe Menard in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.04.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.04.2024 / 07:50 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
BAE Systems plc		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
14,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
15,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
13,13 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Christophe Menard 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
14,40 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu BAE Systems plc

12:11 BAE Systems Buy Deutsche Bank AG
30.11.22 BAE Systems Buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
25.02.22 BAE Systems Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.05.20 BAE Systems overweight Barclays Capital
17.12.19 BAE Systems Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu BAE Systems plc