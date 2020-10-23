ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Barclays nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence belassen. Der Vorsteuergewinn liegt laut Analyst Jason Napier weit über der von der britischen Bank zur Verfügung gestellten Konsensschätzung. Das Geldhaus habe in sämtlichen Bereichen besser als erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb der Experte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Dazu sei die Aktie günstig bewertet./gl/bek