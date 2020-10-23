|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Barclays plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,40 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,14 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,07%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,11 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,29%
|
Analyst Name:
Jason Napier
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,50 £
|13:06 Uhr
|Barclays buy
|UBS AG
|13:06 Uhr
|Barclays buy
|UBS AG
