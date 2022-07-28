FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Barclays nach Quartalszahlen von 210 auf 230 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Diversifizierung der Einnahmen der Großbank stütze deren Geschäft und habe die höheren Kosten für Rechtsstreitigkeiten in diesem Jahr mehr als ausgeglichen, schrieb Analyst Robert Noble in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ajx