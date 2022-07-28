  • Suche
Barclays Aktie

1,87EUR
+0,05EUR
+2,75%
14:06:53
XETRA
1,57GBP
+0,07GBP
+4,76%
16:17:22
CHX

WKN: 850403 / ISIN: GB0031348658

29.07.2022 13:56

Barclays Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Barclays nach Quartalszahlen von 210 auf 230 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Diversifizierung der Einnahmen der Großbank stütze deren Geschäft und habe die höheren Kosten für Rechtsstreitigkeiten in diesem Jahr mehr als ausgeglichen, schrieb Analyst Robert Noble in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2022 / 06:45 / CET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Barclays Hold

Unternehmen:
Barclays plc		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,30 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,57 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Noble 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,49 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Barclays plc

13:56 Uhr Barclays Hold Deutsche Bank AG
28.07.22 Barclays Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
28.07.22 Barclays Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.07.22 Barclays Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.07.22 Barclays Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Barclays plc

Kursziele Barclays Aktie

+58,61%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +58,61%
Ø Kursziel: 2,49
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,5
2
2,5
3
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
4 £
UBS AG
3 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 £
RBC Capital Markets
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +58,61%
Ø Kursziel: 2,49
alle Barclays plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:56 Uhr Amazon Buy
14:53 Uhr Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
14:10 Uhr Intel Underperform
14:09 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Kaufen
13:55 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Sell
13:55 Uhr Koenig Bauer Buy
13:54 Uhr SAF-HOLLAND Buy
13:54 Uhr Deutsche Bank Buy
13:47 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
13:43 Uhr Amazon Overweight
13:42 Uhr Apple Neutral
13:27 Uhr Intel Sell
13:11 Uhr ArcelorMittal Buy
13:11 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Buy
13:10 Uhr Diageo Sell
13:10 Uhr Sanofi Sell
13:09 Uhr Fresenius Hold
13:08 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
13:07 Uhr Barclays Hold
13:06 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Hold
13:05 Uhr AIXTRON Buy
13:05 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
13:04 Uhr Air Liquide Hold
13:04 Uhr Amazon Outperform
13:04 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
13:04 Uhr DWS Group Equal Weight
13:03 Uhr Südzucker Hold
13:03 Uhr STMicroelectronics Hold
13:03 Uhr HeidelbergCement Underweight
13:01 Uhr SAP Buy
13:00 Uhr Jungheinrich Add
12:59 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Add
12:36 Uhr Nestlé Add
12:35 Uhr SAF-HOLLAND Buy
12:34 Uhr KION GROUP Buy
12:33 Uhr Schneider Electric Outperform
12:11 Uhr RELX Outperform
11:54 Uhr Renault Neutral
11:53 Uhr Nestlé Neutral
11:52 Uhr ams Neutral
11:51 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
11:51 Uhr Pfizer Neutral
11:50 Uhr Nestlé Buy
11:49 Uhr LOréal Conviction Buy List
11:49 Uhr QIAGEN Overweight
11:48 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral
11:43 Uhr Nestlé Buy
11:43 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Kaufen
11:42 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
11:42 Uhr RELX Buy

