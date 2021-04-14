  • Suche
Die Lehren aus der Pandemie - Was Anleger bei der Auswahl ihrer Investments beachten sollten.

Barclays Aktie WKN: 850403 / ISIN: GB0031348658

2,05EUR
-0,13EUR
-6,01%
13:53:51
XETRA
1,77GBP
-0,13GBP
-6,70%
14:20:10
BTE
30.04.2021 14:16

Barclays Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 170 Pence belassen. Wie Analyst Benjamin Toms in einer ersten Reaktion am Freitag schrieb, dürfte sich der Markt auf die Kostenseite der Bank fokussieren. Zwar habe der bereinigte Quartalsgewinn vor Steuern die Konsensschätzung deutlich übertroffen, doch dies sei teilweise wieder zunichte gemacht worden durch die höher als erwartet ausgefallenen Kosten./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2021 / 02:30 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2021 / 02:33 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Barclays Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Barclays plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
1,70 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
1,77 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,11%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,77 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,97%
Analyst Name:
Benjamin Toms 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,06 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Barclays plc

14:16 Uhr Barclays Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10:41 Uhr Barclays overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.04.21 Barclays buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.04.21 Barclays buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.03.21 Barclays overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Barclays plc

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Barclays Aktie

+16,50%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,50%
Ø Kursziel: 2,06
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
2,4
Morgan Stanley
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3 £
RBC Capital Markets
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,50%
Ø Kursziel: 2,06
alle Barclays plc Kursziele

