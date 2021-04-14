NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 170 Pence belassen. Wie Analyst Benjamin Toms in einer ersten Reaktion am Freitag schrieb, dürfte sich der Markt auf die Kostenseite der Bank fokussieren. Zwar habe der bereinigte Quartalsgewinn vor Steuern die Konsensschätzung deutlich übertroffen, doch dies sei teilweise wieder zunichte gemacht worden durch die höher als erwartet ausgefallenen Kosten./ck/ajx