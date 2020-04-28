ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Carrefour nach personellen Veränderungen im Management auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 17 Euro belassen. Diese signalisierten die zweite Phase der Trendwende auf dem französischen Markt, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus des Handelskonzerns dürfte sich nun noch stärker auf die Kunden richten./bek/mis



