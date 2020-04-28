finanzen.net

Carrefour Aktie WKN: 852362 / ISIN: FR0000120172

14,20EUR
+0,30EUR
+2,16%
17:35:35
XETRA
13,94CHF
-6,18CHF
-30,73%
28.04.2020
SWX
16.06.2020 13:01

Carrefour buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Carrefour nach personellen Veränderungen im Management auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 17 Euro belassen. Diese signalisierten die zweite Phase der Trendwende auf dem französischen Markt, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus des Handelskonzerns dürfte sich nun noch stärker auf die Kunden richten./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / 18:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Carrefour buy

Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
17,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
14,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,43%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
14,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,72%
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
16,37 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Carrefour S.A.

13:01 Uhr Carrefour buy UBS AG
02.06.20 Carrefour Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.05.20 Carrefour Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.04.20 Carrefour buy HSBC
29.04.20 Carrefour Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RSS Feed
Kursziele Carrefour Aktie

+15,28%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,28%
Ø Kursziel: 16,37
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
14
15
16
17
18
19
Deutsche Bank AG
15,00 €
Barclays Capital
18 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
16,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
19 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16,00 €
HSBC
19,00 €
Bernstein Research
15,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14,00 €
UBS AG
17,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,28%
Ø Kursziel: 16,37
alle Carrefour S.A. Kursziele

