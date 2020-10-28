ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Carrefour nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 17 Euro belassen. Die Telefonkonferenz des Einzelhandelskonzerns habe ergeben, dass die Marktschätzungen für das Gesamtjahr in die richtige Richtung gingen, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Sollte sich die starke Geschäftsentwicklung fortsetzen, seien erhöhte Prognosen möglich./mf/mis