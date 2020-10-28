  • Suche
Carrefour Aktie WKN: 852362 / ISIN: FR0000120172

13,38EUR
-0,08EUR
-0,59%
15:23:37
STU
29.07.2020 13:01

Carrefour buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Carrefour nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 17 Euro belassen. Die Telefonkonferenz des Einzelhandelskonzerns habe ergeben, dass die Marktschätzungen für das Gesamtjahr in die richtige Richtung gingen, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Sollte sich die starke Geschäftsentwicklung fortsetzen, seien erhöhte Prognosen möglich./mf/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.07.2020 / 21:08 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.07.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Carrefour buy

Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
17,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
13,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,26%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
13,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,10%
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
15,78 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

