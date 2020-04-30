|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Glencore plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
5,60 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
4,75 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,80%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
4,69 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,35%
|
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,39 £
|17:36 Uhr
|30.04.20
|Glencore Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.19
|Glencore Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.19
|Glencore Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.19
|Glencore Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.08.19
|Glencore Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.19
|Glencore Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.10.19
|Glencore Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.10.19
|Glencore Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.10.19
|Glencore Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.10.19
|Glencore Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17:12 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|17:12 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|16:47 Uhr
|Nestlé Overweight
|16:46 Uhr
|Glencore Buy
|16:44 Uhr
|Glencore Buy
|16:44 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|16:29 Uhr
|Symrise Equal Weight
|16:24 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Equal Weight
|16:10 Uhr
|easyJet Buy
|16:06 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance Buy
|16:03 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|15:54 Uhr
|ASOS Outperform
|15:54 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|15:54 Uhr
|Inditex Outperform
|15:53 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|15:52 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|15:48 Uhr
|VINCI Overweight
|15:45 Uhr
|ASOS Outperform
|15:40 Uhr
|SAP Halten
|15:37 Uhr
|Siemens Kaufen
|14:56 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
|14:32 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|14:30 Uhr
|Boeing Buy
|13:23 Uhr
|Givaudan Underweight
|13:23 Uhr
|LANXESS Buy
|13:21 Uhr
|Glencore Overweight
|13:21 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|13:20 Uhr
|Danone Overweight
|13:18 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|13:14 Uhr
|ASOS Equal Weight
|13:11 Uhr
|easyJet Buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Halten
|13:10 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Halten
|13:10 Uhr
|VINCI Outperform
|13:09 Uhr
|Fraport Underperform
|13:09 Uhr
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|13:09 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Conviction Buy List
|12:02 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|11:56 Uhr
|Glencore Buy
|11:46 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
|11:15 Uhr
|UBS Buy
|11:06 Uhr
|Glencore Overweight
|11:02 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|09:05 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Underweight
|09:02 Uhr
|ING Group Overweight
|09:01 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Neutral
|09:00 Uhr
|Kering Buy
|09:00 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|08:58 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Buy
|08:18 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Neutral
