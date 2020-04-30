  • Suche
Glencore Aktie

5,52EUR
+0,06EUR
+1,12%
18:24:56
FSE
4,69GBP
+0,04GBP
+0,91%
18:46:58
BTE

WKN: A1JAGV / ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64

20.06.2022 17:36

Glencore Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Glencore nach einem Zwischenbericht mit erhöhten Zielen im Handels- und Kohlegeschäft auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 560 Pence belassen. Analyst Myles Allsop attestierte dem Bergbaukonzern in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie Zielsetzungen, die für ein rekordverdächtiges erstes Halbjahr sprechen. Dem dürften die Barmittel-Rückflüsse entsprechend folgen./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.06.2022 / 10:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.06.2022 / 10:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Glencore Buy

Unternehmen:
Glencore plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
5,60 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
4,75 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,80%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
4,69 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,35%
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,39 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Glencore plc

17:36 Uhr Glencore Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
17:36 Uhr Glencore Buy UBS AG
14:11 Uhr Glencore Overweight Barclays Capital
12:46 Uhr Glencore Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:56 Uhr Glencore Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Glencore plc

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Glencore Aktie

+36,09%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +36,09%
Ø Kursziel: 6,39
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
5,5
6
6,5
7
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
7 £
RBC Capital Markets
6 £
UBS AG
6 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
7 £
Barclays Capital
8 £
Deutsche Bank AG
6 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
7 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +36,09%
Ø Kursziel: 6,39
alle Glencore plc Kursziele

