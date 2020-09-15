  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Glencore Aktie WKN: A1JAGV / ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64

2,81EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,30%
12:54:31
FSE
2,49GBP
+0,04GBP
+1,53%
14:19:51
BTE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
04.02.2021 13:56

Glencore Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Glencore von 280 auf 300 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Nach dem jüngsten Kursrückgang beginne sich das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei den Rohstoffwerten wieder zu verbessern, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Jahreszahlen von Glencore sollten stark ausfallen./mf/gl

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Glencore
Long
 SB787N 4,84
0,59
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Glencore
Long
 SB778W 8,69
0,33
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB787N, SB778W. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.02.2021 / 17:42 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.02.2021 / 00:45 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Glencore Outperform

Unternehmen:
Glencore plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
3,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
2,48 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,02%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,49 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,26%
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,00 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Glencore plc

13:56 Uhr Glencore Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15.09.20 Glencore Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.08.20 Glencore buy Deutsche Bank AG
30.04.20 Glencore Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.10.19 Glencore buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Glencore plc

Kaufgelegenheit
Potenzial beim Kupferpreis: Diese Aktien empfiehlt Morgan Stanley zum Kauf
Nachdem sich der Kupferpreis gegen Ende 2020 bereits erholen konnte, sehen die Analysten von Morgan Stanley weiteres deutliches Aufwärtspotenzial. In diesem Zusammenhang dürften auch die Kurse kupferexponierter Aktien anwachsen, eine Kaufgelegenheit könnte sich abzeichnen.
03.02.21
Board reinforcement helps Glencore prepare for life after Ivan (Financial Times)
03.02.21
Glencore says it will “advance options” regarding its non-core operations (Mining.com)
03.02.21
Glencore PLC : Notice of Preliminary Results 2020 (Investegate)
03.02.21
Glencore PLC : Full Year 2020 Production Report (Investegate)
02.02.21
Former Anglo American boss Cynthia Carroll joins Glencore board (Mining.com)
02.02.21
Glencore names former Anglo American chief Cynthia Carroll to board (Financial Times)
02.02.21
Glencore names former Anglo American chief Cynthia Carroll to board (Financial Times)
02.02.21
Glencore PLC : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director (Investegate)
Kaufgelegenheit
Potenzial beim Kupferpreis: Diese Aktien empfiehlt Morgan Stanley zum Kauf
Nachdem sich der Kupferpreis gegen Ende 2020 bereits erholen konnte, sehen die Analysten von Morgan Stanley weiteres deutliches Aufwärtspotenzial. In diesem Zusammenhang dürften auch die Kurse kupferexponierter Aktien anwachsen, eine Kaufgelegenheit könnte sich abzeichnen.
26.01.21
US-Börsen gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt deutlich stärker -- Siemens Healthineers zuversichtlicher -- TUIfly, Beyond Meat, Schaeffler, Post, Linde, AstraZeneca im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.01.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX lugt mit Rekordhoch kurz über 14.000er-Marke (Dow Jones)
07.01.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX auf Jahreshoch scheitert an 14.000er-Marke (Dow Jones)
07.01.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX erneut auf Jahreshoch - 14.000er-Marke bremst (Dow Jones)
07.01.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen starten mit kleinen Gewinnen (Dow Jones)
06.01.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Sieg der Demokraten sorgt für Sektorrotation (Dow Jones)
06.01.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen halten an Gewinnen fest (Dow Jones)
21.12.20
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sorge vor Mutation - DAX fast bei 13.300 Punkte (Dow Jones)
Kaufgelegenheit
Potenzial beim Kupferpreis: Diese Aktien empfiehlt Morgan Stanley zum Kauf
Nachdem sich der Kupferpreis gegen Ende 2020 bereits erholen konnte, sehen die Analysten von Morgan Stanley weiteres deutliches Aufwärtspotenzial. In diesem Zusammenhang dürften auch die Kurse kupferexponierter Aktien anwachsen, eine Kaufgelegenheit könnte sich abzeichnen.
03.02.21
Board reinforcement helps Glencore prepare for life after Ivan (Financial Times)
03.02.21
Glencore says it will “advance options” regarding its non-core operations (Mining.com)
03.02.21
Glencore PLC : Notice of Preliminary Results 2020 (Investegate)
03.02.21
Glencore PLC : Full Year 2020 Production Report (Investegate)
02.02.21
Former Anglo American boss Cynthia Carroll joins Glencore board (Mining.com)
02.02.21
Glencore names former Anglo American chief Cynthia Carroll to board (Financial Times)
02.02.21
Glencore names former Anglo American chief Cynthia Carroll to board (Financial Times)
02.02.21
Glencore PLC : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director (Investegate)
Kaufgelegenheit
Potenzial beim Kupferpreis: Diese Aktien empfiehlt Morgan Stanley zum Kauf
Nachdem sich der Kupferpreis gegen Ende 2020 bereits erholen konnte, sehen die Analysten von Morgan Stanley weiteres deutliches Aufwärtspotenzial. In diesem Zusammenhang dürften auch die Kurse kupferexponierter Aktien anwachsen, eine Kaufgelegenheit könnte sich abzeichnen.
26.01.21
Potenzial beim Kupferpreis: Diese Aktien empfiehlt Morgan Stanley zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
26.01.21
US-Börsen gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt deutlich stärker -- Siemens Healthineers zuversichtlicher -- TUIfly, Beyond Meat, Schaeffler, Post, Linde, AstraZeneca im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.01.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX lugt mit Rekordhoch kurz über 14.000er-Marke (Dow Jones)
07.01.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX auf Jahreshoch scheitert an 14.000er-Marke (Dow Jones)
07.01.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX erneut auf Jahreshoch - 14.000er-Marke bremst (Dow Jones)
07.01.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen starten mit kleinen Gewinnen (Dow Jones)
06.01.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Sieg der Demokraten sorgt für Sektorrotation (Dow Jones)
06.01.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen halten an Gewinnen fest (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc News
RSS Feed
Glencore plc zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Glencore Aktie

+20,26%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,26%
Ø Kursziel: 3,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
2,4
2,6
2,8
3
3,2
RBC Capital Markets
3,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,26%
Ø Kursziel: 3,00
alle Glencore plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:11 Uhr HAMBORNER REIT buy
13:11 Uhr Roche Outperform
13:09 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sell
13:08 Uhr Novo Nordisk Neutral
13:08 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
13:07 Uhr Nokia Neutral
13:07 Uhr Vodafone Group Outperform
13:07 Uhr Santander Neutral
13:06 Uhr Volvo (B) Sector Perform
13:06 Uhr Glencore Outperform
13:05 Uhr Unilever buy
13:04 Uhr Roche buy
13:04 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underperform
13:04 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
13:03 Uhr Shell B overweight
13:02 Uhr Unilever Neutral
13:02 Uhr Unilever buy
13:01 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
13:01 Uhr Roche Conviction Buy List
13:01 Uhr Nokia Neutral
13:00 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
13:00 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
12:56 Uhr Deutsche Euroshop kaufen
11:52 Uhr Daimler kaufen
11:51 Uhr Deutsche Bank Neutral
11:50 Uhr DWS Group buy
11:49 Uhr Daimler buy
11:49 Uhr CANCOM buy
11:48 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underperform
11:47 Uhr Sartorius vz. Sell
11:47 Uhr Siemens Equal weight
11:46 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
11:45 Uhr Daimler buy
11:45 Uhr CANCOM buy
11:45 Uhr Infineon overweight
11:44 Uhr RATIONAL Hold
11:44 Uhr Software buy
11:43 Uhr Bechtle buy
11:42 Uhr Daimler Neutral
09:48 Uhr E.ON Outperform
09:47 Uhr Gerresheimer buy
09:47 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care buy
09:46 Uhr Scout24 Neutral
09:43 Uhr Commerzbank Hold
09:43 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
09:42 Uhr Siemens buy
09:42 Uhr Jungheinrich Hold
09:42 Uhr KION GROUP buy
09:40 Uhr CompuGroup Medical Reduce
09:40 Uhr Hannover Rück buy

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Brauchen wir in Deutschland mehr Finanzbildung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen