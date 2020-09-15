NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Glencore von 280 auf 300 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Nach dem jüngsten Kursrückgang beginne sich das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei den Rohstoffwerten wieder zu verbessern, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Jahreszahlen von Glencore sollten stark ausfallen./mf/gl