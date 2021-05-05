Aktie in diesem Artikel MorphoSys 73,44 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach Quartalszahlen auf "Equal-weight" mit einem Kursziel von 91 Euro belassen. Die Ergebnisse des Antikörperspezialisten hätten keine größeren Überraschungen enthalten, schrieb Analyst James Quigley in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 03:00 / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.