MorphoSys Aktie WKN: 663200 / ISIN: DE0006632003

73,44EUR
+2,04EUR
+2,86%
14:00:10
STU
06.05.2021 12:21

MorphoSys Equal-Weight (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach Quartalszahlen auf "Equal-weight" mit einem Kursziel von 91 Euro belassen. Die Ergebnisse des Antikörperspezialisten hätten keine größeren Überraschungen enthalten, schrieb Analyst James Quigley in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 03:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Equal-Weight

Unternehmen:
MorphoSys		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
91,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal-Weight		 Kurs*:
71,94 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,49%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
73,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,91%
Analyst Name:
James Quigley 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
107,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

mehr MorphoSys News
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele MorphoSys Aktie

+45,89%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +45,89%
Ø Kursziel: 107,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
80
90
100
110
120
130
140
Independent Research GmbH
95,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
130,00 €
Barclays Capital
90,00 €
Morgan Stanley
91,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
88,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
116,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
140,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +45,89%
Ø Kursziel: 107,14
alle MorphoSys Kursziele

